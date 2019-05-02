Subscriber offer: $1 a week for 12 weeks

Menu
We’re for the juniors, the locals and the Queenslander world beaters.
Sport

by Kyle Pollard
2nd May 2019 10:13 AM
NEVER forget your roots.

That's been the message from every former student we've talked to over the past few weeks as we profile the state's best footy schools ahead of the Allan Langer Cup and the AIC Rugby season.

And our roots run deep in Queensland.

For more than 150 years The Courier-Mail sports team has brought you the best sporting news and views in the state and we want to provide more of the content that matters to you.

Of course, locally, for decades our sports journalists have been covering the upcoming stars of the future.

Over the next few months we'll be focusing more on the Queenslanders who are shaking it up in the world of sport.

SOME OF OUR SCHOOL CONTENT:

Drew Mitchell reminisces about his St Pat's links

Ipswich High out to reverse their fortunes

Hockey dream comes true for schoolgirl

 

From bush footy to the cauldron of Origin, from junior school rugby to the Wallabies at the World Cup, and from local legends to the world beaters, we'll be there supporting our Queenslanders.

Local journalism costs money and like any other business, we have been impacted by massive changes from the digital revolution.

That's why we are asking you to support local journalists by subscribing.

PETER BADEL'S WAYNE BENNETT SERIES:

Siege of Red Hill: Friendships end in feud

The 'gutless' Broncos went behind my back

Coaches at war as things get personal

Lockyer: Why Seibold got the job

 

You will be given access to our website, our app and get newsletters with the latest stories direct to your inbox.

Already, tens of thousands of people have signed up to become subscribers.

 

THE COUNTDOWNS:

Jim Tucker's top 50 QLD rugby players

Andrew Hamilton's top 50 QLD AFL players

Mike Colman's QLD sporting rich list

Peter Badel's top 50 NRL players

 

The fact that your local newspaper subscription not only includes access to The Courier-Mail but also the Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun and other News titles makes it the best news subscription value in the country.

Your subscription also gives you full access to the digital edition of our paper as well, together with subscriber rewards worth hundreds of dollars each year.

SOME OF THE DOWNLOADABLE PRODUCTS:

Get your Brisbane Broncos team poster

Get your Corey Oates hero poster and phone background

Get your Suncorp Super Netball tipping chart

Get your NRL tipping chart

broncos digital subscription sport

