Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Only online subscribers can enter this competition to win one of 10 family passes to this huge annual event.
Only online subscribers can enter this competition to win one of 10 family passes to this huge annual event. Kyle Zenchyson
News

SUBSCRIBERS ONLY: Win 1 of 10 family passes

Shelley Strachan
by
18th Jun 2019 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WE ARE giving some lucky Gympie Times subscribers the chance to win one of 10 family passes to this year's Farm Fantastic Expo as it takes over the Caboolture Showgrounds from July 5-7.

Win 1 of 10 family passes to the Farm Fantastic Expo.
Win 1 of 10 family passes to the Farm Fantastic Expo. Contributed

Your family will enjoy a day of live entertainment, farm fresh cooking demonstrations, an interactive animal farm, plus all the latest in farm machinery and equipment for you to peruse. A great family day out in the beautiful Queensland June weather.

All you have to do is email Counter@gympietimes.com. The first 10 subscribers to email will win the passes.

Competition ends 9am July 2, 2019.

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Popular Gympie region park to get major upgrades

    premium_icon Popular Gympie region park to get major upgrades

    Council News New facilities on the way for tourists, resident to enjoy.

    • 18th Jun 2019 11:52 AM
    Cold shock to the system - Gympie residents freeze

    premium_icon Cold shock to the system - Gympie residents freeze

    News This morning residents awoke to a blanket of fog in Gympie.

    IN COURT: People due to appear in the Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: People due to appear in the Gympie Court today

    News A list of those to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court today, June 18

    Accused partner to face kill charges

    premium_icon Accused partner to face kill charges

    Crime “Her mum last saw her when she was being treated at hospital."