Subscribe now and score a Samsung Galaxy Tablet

I KNOW it is sometimes hard to keep up with all the changes happening in our world - I still haven't quite figured out what 3G is and now we are getting 5G?

When I read a book I still like to fold down the corners and smell that paper, but there is no doubt that many consumers of news and lifestyle content now get everything they need and want online.

The Gympie Times online subscriber base is growing at an astronomical rate, and this week we have launched a campaign that will escalate that growth even more.

Anyone who takes out a digital subscription for 12 months will get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0" tablet (worth $249) with 32gb storage plus everything you love from The Gympie Times news site, which will keep you fully informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The cost is just $30 every four weeks for the first 12 months (minimum cost $390).

Our online subscription also gives you full unrestricted digital access to the websites of The Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail, The Herald Sun, The Advertiser, and regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin and NT News.

We have also got exclusive offers, tickets, eBooks and unique experiences with our subscriber-only +Rewards program worth hundreds of dollars a year.

It also unlocks a world of special rewards, offers and discounts worth hundreds of dollars each year. It's our way of saying thanks. Enjoy freebies, tickets, exclusive giveaways and much more. Save more on your everyday - whether it's a new eBook to cosy up with, a 12-month Digital Magazine subscription, double passes to the latest blockbusters or the chance to win a gift card. There's plenty to enjoy each and every month!^

I would also like to personally thank you for your continued support of local journalism. Without people like you back us, we would not have the resources to do all the local coverage we do. Thank you.