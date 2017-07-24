Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

SUBMISSIONS for the 10th Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival are almost closed.

The festival runs in Gympie from October 5-8 and, as part of the 10th anniversary, is increasing the carefully crafted program to 150 short films across all genres, giving even more filmmakers the opportunity to have their great short films discovered.

Heart of Gold programs short films from around the world that deeply resonate with the viewer and artistic director Emily Avila encourages all filmmakers to apply.

"With only weeks left to submit, our programming team are in overdrive as we hunt for the final additions to our 2017 program,” Ms Avila said.

"Heart of Gold has a strong history of championing Australian filmmakers and with a bigger program and more prizes than ever, this is the year to submit your film to Heart of Gold and come join the celebrations at our 10th festival.”

The 2016 Heart of Gold program saw an incredibly high standard of short films including 40 Australian premieres and films from top international festivals Cannes, Sundance, Berlinale and Venice.

Heart of Gold also premieres many Australian films at the start of their film festival journey.

Just last month, Mirene Igwabi and Grace Julia picked up the Best Short Film award at Sydney Film Festival for their film Adele, which had its world premiere in last year's festival.

Past winners of the Heart of Gold Best Short film award include James Lucas and Mat Kirkby for The Phone Call (2014) and Lucy Gaffy for Dream Baby (2016), who went on to win an Academy Award and an AACTA respectively.

With a top prize of $5000 and a total prize pool of $10,000, selected shorts compete for a range of craft and choice awards, which this year include Best Short Film, Best Cinematography, Best Script, Gympie Gold Award, Screener's Choice Award and Best Australian Short Film, Best Student Short Film and Most Inspiring True Story.

Submissions via FilmFreeway have a final deadline of 31st July.

For more information about the festival, please visit: www.heartofgold.com.au