Submissions called for $2b Toolara wind farm project

Shelley Strachan
30th May 2020 12:00 AM
PROPOSALS for a $2 billion, large-scale wind farm north of Gympie will be investigated by a Queensland State Parliamentary Committee.

Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, said the State Government was proposing to give tenure to a wind farm within the Toolara, Tuan, and Neerdie State Forests.

“It introduced the Forest Wind Farm Development Bill to give tenure to the major renewable energy project (the Forest and Wind project) during the last Parliamentary sitting.

“The State Development, Tourism, Innovation, Manufacturing Committee is seeking submissions on any aspect of the Bill.

“The proposed wind farm is being made under a process which offers a way for complex private sector commercial proposals to seek a mandate with government.

“The proposal is to allow the wind farm to coexist with the current plantation licence over the site.

Part of the Toolara Forestry near Gympie.
“I have received several inquiries about the project since word was out that it was on the cards.

“It’s important that residents use this opportunity to let the committee know their concerns.

“The deadline for submissions closes at 10am on Monday, June 8.

“They can be emailed to: sdtimc@parliament.qld.gov.au

“Further information, including details on what to include in a submission, are available at:

https://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-committees/committees/SDTIMC/inquiries/current-inquiries/ForestWindFarmDB20

