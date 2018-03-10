Submission time for Golden Film Fest

IT'S A BIG DEAL: The Heart of Gold Film Festival brings high calibre films from all over the world to Gympie.

SUBMISSIONS are now open for this year's edition of Gympie's Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival.

The festival, due to run from the October 4-7 weekend at the Gympie Civic Centre, will show a selection of short films from around the world that reflect the festival's focus on emotional resonance.

The festival will also aim to give opportunities for up and coming Australian filmmakers and students to screen their work on the big stage.

New festival Manager Paula Phillips said local students are among those encouraged to submit films to the festival-first Young Filmmakers competition.

"We really want to get local kids submitting their films, and not to think their film isn't good enough, because it often is," she said.

"We're encouraging people to have a go."

Ms Phillips said the festival is now looking for two new sponsors with "similar ideals" to come on board.

"We want to thank the Nolan families and the Schuh group for their wonderful support to the festival over the years.

"Nolan have been our presenting sponsor for the last five years, and Schuh group provided us with our best film prize for the last 10 years.

"We're now looking for other sponsors who might be able to help, and appreciate the role our festival plays in Gympie.

"It brings people into the area, helps boost the economy in the town and provides a great artistic event for people to go to in a regional town."

EXCITED: New festival manager Paula Phillips. Josh Preston

Returning festival Artistic Director Emily Avila said she was "thrilled" to bring more films to the Heart of Gold audience.

"I am delighted to begin the search once again for the best short films from Australia and around the world," she said.

"Our program is of the highest calibre, featuring winners from Cannes, Berlinale, Venice [and] Sundance, many of which screen to Australian audiences for the first time at Heart of Gold.

"We are also immensely proud of our local and emerging Australian filmmakers whose work we champion through specially curated sessions and our ever-growing filmmaker Q&A program.

"After a huge year in 2017, there has never been a more exciting time to submit and be a part of one of the most vibrant and charming short film festivals in the Australia."

The festival recorded one of its largest audiences on record last year, with Aussie acting legend and hometown hero Michael Keaton in attendance.

Early bird film submissions via FilmFreeway close on April 30, and the final submission deadline is set for June 30.

Past winners Mat Kirkby and James Lucas went on to win an Academy Award for The Phone Call in 2015, while Lucy Gaffy claimed an AACTA for Dream Baby in 2016.

Visit http://www.heartofgold.com.au/ or the office at 232 Mary St, Gympie for more.