Subbies call to fast-track pipeline projects to ‘save jobs’

Subcontractors behind the Surf Ranch development proposal at Coolum have called for the $1.1 billion project, and others, to be fast tracked to kick start the economy.

Subcontractors behind the Surf Ranch development proposal at Coolum have called for the $1.1 billion project, and others, to be fast tracked to kick start the economy.

SUBCONTRACTORS from a major construction group have called for pipeline projects on the Sunshine Coast to be accelerated to help keep the industry afloat.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, subbies for Hutchinson Builders have come together to seek action to fast-track some high-profile projects.

Regional manager for Hutchinson Builders Levi Corby pointed to the Surf Ranch proposed development at Coolum as a project that could be pushed forward.

Hutchinson Builders are in partnership with Consolidated Properties to create the surfing mecca, which is said to create 10,000 jobs over 10 years.

"Pipeline projects need to be pulled forward to save jobs," Mr Corby said.

"Hutchies has a great responsibility to our subcontractors and suppliers to support masterplanned developments, they provide wonderful long term and secure employment opportunities for our workforce.

"The government's support is desperately needed if we're to avoid an even greater impact to our already vulnerable industry.

"We're all so focused on recovery and forward planning that without these genuine opportunities to underpin our efforts, we're extremely fearful of the long-lasting impact the pandemic will have."

RELATED: Reasons revealed: Why Sekisui appeal failed to convince

Mr Corby said the lasting economic benefits of the Surf Ranch were "undeniable".

Business development manager for materials company Hanson, Denny Lambert, echoed Mr Corby.

The Surf Ranch at California. A similar concept is in the pipeline for Coolum.

"It's important that these types of masterplanned developments are brought forward and commence without delay to ensure minimal impact on the local construction workforce by creating jobs," Mr Lambert said.

Mr Lambert said the Surf Ranch and new Maroochydore CBD could put the region on the map.

"As a local resident and surfer, the project is an exciting one for me personally and I look forward to hopefully playing a part during the construction," he said.

RELATED: Frontrunner emerges for major hotel build

Master Builders Queensland regional manager Will Wilson said the construction and development industries was facing uncertain times.

He said the projects could play a huge role in the region's recovery process from the coronavirus fallout.

World Surf League Asia Pacific general manager Andrew Stark said the $1 billion project would bring a wave of tourists to the region.

"This is a game changing project that will take 10 years to build," Mr Stark said.

"Over that time, we will be employing and involving hundreds of suppliers and contractors. "Surf Ranch Sunshine Coast will give hundreds of tourists every year a reason to spend more time and money on the Sunshine Coast.

"Our expert economic modellers, Lucid Economics, tell us that it will easily create 10,000 jobs over that time frame, with 300 jobs implemented before the end of 2020."