Gympie's commercial land values increased by 1.3 per cent in the latest valuations, well below the residential surge.
Stunted growth in Gympie's business land values

scott kovacevic
by
9th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
THE Gympie region's residential land value surge has not carried over to commercial and industrial properties, with each recording the sixth lowest increases of the 18 government areas surveyed.

This week's Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy land valuations report shows the region's commercial land rose 1.3 per cent in value, and industrial land increased by 0.5 per cent.

It is in stark contrast to the 19.8-per cent surge in rural land value (including a staggering 70-per cent rise in most of the Mary Valley), and a 10.3-per cent jump in rural residential.

Gympie industry.
Multi-unit residential (7-per cent jump) and residential (6.8 per cent) also outpaced it.

DNRME state valuation area manager Darryl Gaedtke said the small rise was thanks to a "subdued” sale action.

"There was limited demand and good supply,” he said.

Since the last valuations, the total industrial land value across 195 properties increased from $45.45million to $45.66million.

Residential property values in Gympie were up more than 7 per cent.
Commercial properties' total value increased from $160.9million to $163million. There were 738 commercial properties valued.

The low comparative change did not mean the region was stagnant, though.

"When the market moves the residential goes first,” Mr Gaedtke said. "It then flows through to other states.”

He said more subdivisions and higher building activity would play a big part in driving business-use land values up.

