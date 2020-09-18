Menu
Emergency services investigate a crash between a plane and a helicopter at Caloundra Airport. Picture: Patrick Woods
Stunt plane, helicopter crash on Coast runway

lucy rutherford
18th Sep 2020 2:10 PM
A plane and a helicopter have collided on the runway at Caloundra Airport.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called after a plane and a helicopter collided on the runway at 12.55pm on Friday.

"There was a minor collision on the runway, we are currently on scene making it safe," she said.

Woman rushed to hospital after Sunshine Mwy crash

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries from the collision.

 

 

Police and paramedics also attended the scene.

The Daily understands it was a Caloundra aerobatic plane and a helicopter that wasn't local that were involved in the crash.

