Stunning price for piece of land on Fraser Island

KEEN to own your own piece of Fraser Island?

A residential land parcel has been listed at low price of $29,000, according to realestate.com.au.

According to the listing, the current owners have already had the plans drawn up for a cottage, which will be handed over to the new owner.

As a part of the Eurong holiday precinct, all of the luxury benefits of the resort are included and available to the new owner.

These benefits include in-ground pools and spa, full undercover barbecue facilities, children's playgrounds, parkland, and surf beach.

The block of land is 127 metres squared.

All water, power, sewerage, communication, TV, ground maintenance and pool maintenance services are covered by the body corporate.

It is far from the only land available for purchase on Fraser Island.

A 436 square metre block is also for sale at Kingfisher Bay, located in the Eastern Forest estate.

It has no price attached.

A 763 square metre block of land at Kingfisher Bay is listed at $135,000.

At Kingfisher Heights, a 963 square metre parcel of land is for sale for $120,000.