Stunning addition to Gympie suburb

A LOCAL building company have exceeded expectations again with the build of a beautiful family home in Two Mile.

Zerner Building Company’s Chrishan Zerner said “the owners came to us with their own design and asked us if we could build their vision and turn it into reality”.

The award-winning builder said the construction process went smoothly and the end results speak for themselves.

The home features a large open-planned design with plenty of space for entertaining.

The stunning Two Mile home features high ceilings and Hydroplank timber style flooring, creating a spacious and airy open-plan home.

“It was a beautiful four bedroom home with a large family room and spacious kitchen, living and dining room area,” Mr Zerner said,

Chrishan Zerner said they tried to bring the owner’s vision to life during the build.

Mr Zerner said they worked closely with the owners and subcontractors to design the modern home.

“The build would not have worked without the outstanding team from Zerner Building Company and all the subcontractors and various trades that worked on this project,” he said.

“We are only as good as the team we have behind us.”

The spacious home features high ceilings and modern fixtures.

A range of local businesses were employed to help turn bring the owner’s idea to life.

“The Hydro plank flooring was installed by Carpet Court Gympie and the interior was designed by the owner with the expert help of a Style Life Homes Interior and Design specialist,” Mr Zerner said.

“The paint colours were selected from the Dulux Professional range and painted by Shaun Dwyer Painting and the beautiful plumbing fixtures were connected and installed by Dave Groves Plumbing.

Zerner Building Company’s new Two Mile home.

“And the kitchen was built by Rob Morrison Cabinet and the beautiful appliances were from Betta Electrical Gympie.”

Lastly the beautiful pendant and outdoor feature lights were from Lighthouse Noosa and installed by the team from Gold City Electrical.