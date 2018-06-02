STUNNING: 6 Gympie houses you won't believe

STUNNING views, gorgeous architecture and breathtaking, homely features.

Here are some of the Gympie region's modern marvels of prime real estate.

1. 83-85 Pine Valley Drive, Pie Creek

Billy Mitchell, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

This jaw-dropping, Clive Bishop-designed home puts the quiet beauty of Pie Creek on show for all to see, with "stunning natural light, high ceilings, generous room sizes and well-planned layout” adding to the "astonishing features found throughout the home”.

"Clean contemporary lines and a timeless approach to design are hallmarks of this beautifully prepared residence,” realestate.com.au reads.

"With its grand accommodation and unbeatable location, this magnificent home oozes relaxed ambience and sophistication.”

Featuring an "impressive elevated master bedroom,” a "children's wing (with) a large rumpus room” and "an open plan living and dining flow effortlessly into the chef's kitchen”, this home revolutionises the definition of family living.

Just a 10-minute drive from Gympie and a 40-minute drive to Noosa, the property is central to a selection of the region's most desired locations.

It is open for inspection today at 4:30pm.

Call Billy Mitchell on 0400 157 686 for more, or head to realestate.com.au and search the address.

This Pie Creek home is truly impressive. Contributed

2. 259 Scrubby Creek Road, Scrubby Creek

Billy Mitchell, Century 21 Platinum Agents

Semi-Rural

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

This luxurious semi-rural home offers the best of both worlds, with "picturesque mountain views” of Scrubby Creek's rolling hillsides combined with a close proximity to the Gympie CBD.

A commanding list of top-quality home features includes "grand double doors ... featuring solid timber floating floors and ceiling fans throughout, massive open plan dining, kitchen and lounge display, a stunning raised tiled fireplace featuring a stacked stone back drop, ... caesar stone bench tops with ample storage on both sides of the island bench ... along with a six-burner gas stove top, electric oven, dishwasher and a four metre long butler's pantry”.

Call Billy Mitchell on 0400 157 686 to book an inspection, or head to realestate.com.au and search the address.

Scrubby Creek Rd, Scrubby Creek. Contributed

3. 211/1 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

Dee & Andy White, Cooloola Coast Realty

Unit

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Ensuite, dishwasher, air conditioning, secure car parking

It might not boast the size of the above properties, but buyers will find "the epitome of beach side style” in this terrific complex at Plantation Resort.

If you're a beach lover you'll be spoilt for choice; the unit sits "100 metres from the pristine surf beach at Rainbow Beach and is nestled between Double Island Point, and the southern tip of World Heritage listed Fraser Island, completely surrounded by National Parks”.

Call Dee and Andy White on 0411 093 389 to make an appointment.

211/1 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach. Contributed

4. 3 Broomlands Rd, The Dawn

Gympie Regional Realty

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

An "impeccable homestead on 60 acres (24ha) of prime Mary River irrigation” and "just minutes from Gympie”, this property has premium access to the Mary River and a 40 megalitre water entitlement.

"Masterfully built at the highest of quality with the utmost attention to detail” with "huge open plan kitchen, dining and living” that "oozes sophistication”, buyers will truly be getting the best quality features both in and outside the home.

The exterior designs will afford incredible views of the Mary River flats and surrounding rural landscapes, while "gleaming polished floors, glass sliding doors and windows framed with hardwood” maximise comfort in each spacious room.

Call Gympie Regional Realty on 5482 7355 for more.

3 Broomlands Rd, The Dawn. Contributed

5. 90 Fritz Road, Chatsworth

Tania Spry, Gympie Regional Realty

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 3

A 28-acre (11ha) dream sitting on "idyllic” property in Chatsworth, this property presents an "exceptional and extremely rare opportunity to acquire a magnificent lifestyle property that epitomises the essence of beauty, character and breathtaking scenery”.

With both interior and exterior kitchen settings, buyers are offered "the perfect extension to the Queensland lifestyle”.

Call Tania on 0438 790 400 for more.

90 Fritz Road, Chatsworth. Contributed

12 Jaryd Place, Gympie. Contributed

6. 12 Jaryd Place, Gympie

Dorothy Palmer, Gympie Regional Realty

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

A master-built home just a few minutes from the CBD, it's all about the stunning location at this gorgeous Gympie home.

Gympie Regional Realty says "rarely do properties of this calibre become available to purchase,” and for good reason.

"Situated with endless views in every direction from the wide full length veranda, you can relax in privacy and enjoy watching the changing scenes,” their website reads.

Call Dorothy on 0408 834 781 for more.