STUNNING: 29 photos of St Pat’s formal graduates

DESPITE the heat and impending storm, the St Patick's College Formal of 2020 was full of elated graduates who marked the end of an era.

See in the photo gallery below the stunning dresses and sophisticated suits that set the tone for a fabulous night.

RELATED:

GALLERY: Stunning photos of Gympie's biggest high school formal

45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up glamour for 2020 formal

CAPTURED: Dazzling photos of Cooloola College's big night

St Patrick's College celebrating students for 2020 were:

Alanna Braine

Connor Harrison

Allie Salter

Rhys Ferguson

Amelia Hill

Matt Forrest

Aritsara Kidd

Samantha Ardley

Bailey Crawford

Heidi Downes

Caleb Lethem

Ellie Alder

Cooper Long

Ashleigh Stallmann

Darcy Heaton

Drew Meredith

Georgina Hajje

Emily Cullen

Callum Edwards

Ethan Ackworth

Zahlia Crawford

Ivy Dugdale

Jack Algie

Jacob Sprecher

Susanna Welling

Jesslyn McPhee

Julian Brown

Beth Harrison

Kaleb Crowe

Jazmyne McLennan

Keeley McAllister

Luke Herriot

Keely Falconer

Luke Dallinger

Nikki Reibel

Connor Davies

Paris Petersen

Jed King

Peter Tadj

Molly Dallinger

Rebecca O'Neill

Zachary Jonauskis

Rohan Cain

Lily Bromilow

Ryan Corbet

Savanah Brown

Virginia Andal

Noah Galy