STUNNING: 29 photos of St Pat’s formal graduates
DESPITE the heat and impending storm, the St Patick's College Formal of 2020 was full of elated graduates who marked the end of an era.
See in the photo gallery below the stunning dresses and sophisticated suits that set the tone for a fabulous night.
Photos
St Patrick's College celebrating students for 2020 were:
Alanna Braine
Connor Harrison
Allie Salter
Rhys Ferguson
Amelia Hill
Matt Forrest
Aritsara Kidd
Samantha Ardley
Bailey Crawford
Heidi Downes
Caleb Lethem
Ellie Alder
Cooper Long
Ashleigh Stallmann
Darcy Heaton
Drew Meredith
Georgina Hajje
Emily Cullen
Callum Edwards
Ethan Ackworth
Zahlia Crawford
Ivy Dugdale
Jack Algie
Jacob Sprecher
Susanna Welling
Jesslyn McPhee
Julian Brown
Beth Harrison
Kaleb Crowe
Jazmyne McLennan
Keeley McAllister
Luke Herriot
Keely Falconer
Luke Dallinger
Nikki Reibel
Connor Davies
Paris Petersen
Jed King
Peter Tadj
Molly Dallinger
Rebecca O'Neill
Zachary Jonauskis
Rohan Cain
Lily Bromilow
Ryan Corbet
Savanah Brown
Virginia Andal
Noah Galy