Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Patrick's College Gympie Formal: Nicholas Brown & Lilli Crumblin
St Patrick's College Gympie Formal: Nicholas Brown & Lilli Crumblin
News

STUNNING: 29 photos of St Pat’s formal graduates

Frances Klein
23rd Nov 2020 12:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DESPITE the heat and impending storm, the St Patick's College Formal of 2020 was full of elated graduates who marked the end of an era.

See in the photo gallery below the stunning dresses and sophisticated suits that set the tone for a fabulous night.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

RELATED:

 

GALLERY: Stunning photos of Gympie's biggest high school formal

45 PHOTOS: Gympie High turns up glamour for 2020 formal

CAPTURED: Dazzling photos of Cooloola College's big night

 

St Patrick's College celebrating students for 2020 were:

 

Alanna Braine

Connor Harrison

Allie Salter

Rhys Ferguson

Amelia Hill

Matt Forrest

Aritsara Kidd

Samantha Ardley

Bailey Crawford

Heidi Downes

Caleb Lethem

Ellie Alder

Cooper Long

Ashleigh Stallmann

Darcy Heaton

Drew Meredith

Georgina Hajje

Emily Cullen

Callum Edwards

Ethan Ackworth

Zahlia Crawford

Ivy Dugdale

Jack Algie

Jacob Sprecher

Susanna Welling

Jesslyn McPhee

Julian Brown

Beth Harrison

Kaleb Crowe

Jazmyne McLennan

Keeley McAllister

Luke Herriot

Keely Falconer

Luke Dallinger

Nikki Reibel

Connor Davies

Paris Petersen

Jed King

Peter Tadj

Molly Dallinger

Rebecca O'Neill

Zachary Jonauskis

Rohan Cain

Lily Bromilow

Ryan Corbet

Savanah Brown

Virginia Andal

Noah Galy

More Stories

class of 2020 formal photos gympie formals gympie formals 2020 gympie graduates st patrick's college st patrick's college gympie st pat's
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        20 jobs going in Gympie right now

        Premium Content 20 jobs going in Gympie right now

        News From carpentry, to nursing, to legal assistants to boilermakers, here are 20 jobs up for grabs Gympie.

        Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after Gympie region snake bite

        News Tin Can Bay woman rushed to hospital after bite to the foot overnight.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        Premium Content NAMED: 39 people face charges in Gympie courts today

        News The full list of people facing Gympie magistrates and district courts today...