Students vanishing from historic Gympie school

ONE the region's oldest schools has also become Gympie's fastest shrinking.

A comparison of enrolment data reveals the 1883-established Two Mile State School has experienced the region's largest percentage drop in student numbers in the past five years.

The school's enrolment has fallen from 114 students in 2013 to 67 last year, a drop of 41 per cent.

Tin Can Bay State School had the second largest decline, from 429 students to 271 (down 36 per cent), and St Patrick's Primary School ranked third (down 35 per cent from 475 students to 308).

Rounding out spots four and five on the list were Rainbow Beach State School (down 31 per cent) and Woolooga State School (down 17 per cent).

The news was even grimmer over the past decade for Theebine State School.

Since 2008 the northern Gympie region school's student population has plummeted from 40 to 12, a 70 per cent drop.

The second largest 10-year drop was, again, Tin Can Bay State School at 42 per cent (from 472 students to 271).

Two Mile State School (37 per cent), St Patrick's Primary School (34 per cent) and Monkland State School (31 per cent) finished out the five biggest 10-year enrolment falls.

The drops are a stark contrast to the region's fastest growing schools over the past five years.

Victory College's cohort has grown by 49 per cent in that time, followed by a 28 per cent surge at Kilkivan, one of 26 per cent at Gympie Special School, and 25 per cent for Chatsworth and James Nash state schools.

Shrinking violet

Region's biggest enrolment drops

Two Mile State: 41%

Tin Can Bay State: 36%

St Patrick's Primary: 35%

Rainbow Beach State: 31%

Woolooga State: 17%

Gympie State: 15%

One Mile State: 10%

Kia-Ora State: 9%