Thuringowa
Thuringowa
Health

Students tackling mental health stigma in new tradition

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor
1st Mar 2021 1:36 PM
THURINGOWA State High School has a new annual tradition of helping it's students celebrate their community and promote health and wellbeing.

The school's first ever Community Connect Day was held on Thursday, including market stalls, speeches from VIPs including Matt Bowen and a game of rugby league against Townsville State High.

It's hoped that game will also become an annual tradition, with senior students playing for the Community Connect Cup.

Teacher Sara Enoka said it's important to help break down the stigma of mental health.

Year 12 students Josh Gorman, Brian Archer and Declan Lindsell at Thuringowa State High's first ever Community Connect Day. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
"Since covid we've all become quite introspective and have started to seek out health and wellbeing support services, but often we're not sure where to look, "she said.

"By bringing them into the school we can give students and the community access to them and a greater chance to engage with them."

The day was attended by representatives from the Australian Defence Force, TARS, Deadly Choices, Women's Shelter, Townsville Fire and more.

It's hoped students would also be able to access future opportunities they may not have otherwise considered at the event.

To ensure students engaged with market holders on the day, they were given a card to fill with stickers, which they would collect form the stalls, before submitting that card to a raffle prize draw.

 

 

matthew.taylor5@news.com.au

