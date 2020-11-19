Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her sweet discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her sweet discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Offbeat

Student’s spudtacular find in Homebush garden

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 5:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GIANT potato unearthed in a Homebush backyard has ‘mashed’ a world record for the largest vegetable.

But a technicality has chipped Homebush State School student Kyah Coles’ family from bagging the official record.

Kyah carted the 4.5kg potato her dad Brett Cole grew in his backyard garden to her Year 2 and 3 class for show and tell this week where it caused a stir among her peers and teachers.

Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.

On presenting it for show and tell, the class was spuddenly inspired to research the world record for the heaviest potato.

Teacher Tricia Anderson said the students found a potato grower in the United Kingdom held the record after growing a 3.5kg spud and had it officially recognised in 2010.

More stories:

Flashback: Kinchant Dam schools camp in the outdoors

Seaforth community bands together to thank teachers

MacKillop students take charge of the school

Mackay students co-ordinated flash mob

“Kyah’s potato is believed to be a white sweet potato however, so it would have to beat a Spanish sweet potato which holds the record from 2017 at 36kg,” she said.

Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.
Homebush State School student Kyah Coles with her spudtacular discovery – a whopping 4.5kg potato grown in her garden at home.

“The potato caused quite the stir at school regardless, and it looks like sweet potato might be on the menu for some time at the Coles’ residence.

“Kyah unfortunately is not a fan of sweet potato unless it comes in the form of chips.”

While Kyah’s dad grew and dug up the giant potato from his backyard plot, the Homebush student shared a little secret to the big vegetable.

“Watering and taking care of it a lot,” she told her class.

Show us your mega vege!

Submit your photos and story: Daily Mercury

bestofmackay big potato editors picks homebush homebush state school mackay schools offbeat potato
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News Hotel quarantine workers in Queensland will now be tested every seven days in a bid to shut down the weak spot in Australia’s COVID-19 shield.

        • 19th Nov 2020 5:21 AM
        Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

        Premium Content Flies, stench and disease plague Inskip Point

        News An investigation has been launched after a “shocking” number of people were struck...

        Council intentionally left Southsiders in the dark

        Premium Content Council intentionally left Southsiders in the dark

        News Two years of confusion over $21m program’s future caused by a Gympie council order...

        Southside residents face big cost for sewerage scheme

        Premium Content Southside residents face big cost for sewerage scheme

        News Gympie councillors are wrestling over whether they should deliver on a long-made...