Students party in Melbourne lockdown

A Melbourne university is investigating after a social media video showed a crowded party on campus during stage four lockdown.

The video uploaded to Snapchat was just a few seconds long, but showed a crowded party at student accommodation at La Trobe University's Bundoora campus, according to 9News. At the party nobody was wearing a mask or practising social distancing. There also appears to be a pair of men's underwear hanging from an overhead light.

Metropolitan Melbourne is currently under Stage Four lockdown and gatherings in people's homes are banned under directions from the Chief Health Officer. Breaching these coronavirus restrictions comes with on the spot fines of $1652.

La Trobe University said it's investigating the video, saying they were concerned about the allegations.

"The University is concerned to receive footage which appears to show the public health requirements have not been met," a spokesperson told 9 News earlier today.

"We would be very disappointed if this alleged incident did occur as we have made it very clear to residents that they must comply with public health requirements and with the University's clear Rules of Residence."

The report claimed security received a complaint from a student alleging there had been a gathering at the Bundoora campus last night. However, when security attended they didn't find the party.

"If any resident has been found to have broken the rules of residence, which includes complying with health directives, the University will take action," the spokesperson said.

Victoria Police also said they are investigation reports of a breach of a breach of the public health order.

"Any person identified breach of the CHO directions will be issued a $1652 penalty notice," Victoria Police said.

It comes as Victoria reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 17 deaths. Of the 17 deaths, 11 were linked to aged care.

Up to 30 people were allegedly filmed partying on campus at La Trobe University in Melbourne. Picture: 9 News

Students party during Melbourne lockdown

A Melbourne university is investigating after a social media video showed a crowded party on campus during stage four lockdown.

The video uploaded to Snapchat was just a few seconds long, but showed a crowded party at student accommodation at La Trobe University's Bundoora campus, according to 9News. At the party nobody was wearing a mask or practising social distancing. There also appears to be a pair of men's underwear hanging from an overhead light.

Metropolitan Melbourne is currently under stage four lockdown and gatherings in people's homes are banned under directions from the Chief Health Officer. Breaching these restrictions comes with on the spot fines of $1652.

La Trobe University said it's investigating the video, saying they were concerned about the allegations.

"The University is concerned to receive footage which appears to show the public health requirements have not been met," a spokesperson told 9 News earlier today.

"We would be very disappointed if this alleged incident did occur as we have made it very clear to residents that they must comply with public health requirements and with the University's clear Rules of Residence."

The report claimed security received a complaint from a student alleging there had been a gathering at the Bundoora campus last night. However, when security attended they didn't find the party.

"If any resident has been found to have broken the rules of residence, which includes complying with health directives, the University will take action," the spokesperson said.

Victoria Police also said they are investigation reports of a breach of a breach of the public health order.

Originally published as Students party in Melbourne lockdown