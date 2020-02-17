Students named some of state’s brightest minds

THREE Sunshine Coast school leavers have been named as some of 2019's brightest minds.

Nambour Christian College past student Lucy Robertson, Zennjo Searle from Matthew Flinders Anglican College and Maroochydore High School's John Saxon were three of 34 Queensland Certificate of Education Achievement Award winners who were recognised at a Brisbane ceremony on Saturday.

Maroochydore High Schools 2019 school captain and OP 1 recipient John Saxon said receiving the Distinguished Academic Achievers award was a great honour.

"It was just exciting to be there in such great company," he said.

"I've worked really hard at school, but I didn't expect to do as well as did."

The award was given to 30 students who, demonstrated exceptionally high achievement across a diverse range of learning options including an OP 1 and a A on the QCS Test.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the awards highlighted the strength of senior schooling in Queensland.

"The award winners attended 27 different State, Catholic and Independent schools from all over Queensland," she said.

"All our students rightfully have opportunities to succeed no matter where they live or go to school."

Maroochydore High School principal David Samaha attended the ceremony and said it was great to see Mr Saxon awarded.

"It's absolutely amazing and when you sit there and read the schools, they are all elite private schools, but to have a kid form Maroochydore is just amazing and great to see that students outside the city can do just as good as anyone," he said.

"His parents and grandparents were there which was nice because kids don't just do it by themselves, they have great family support and teacher support.

"If you have a kid in year twelve, the whole family is doing year 12."

Starting a degree in bio medical science Mr Saxon will this year work towards his dream of being a doctor.