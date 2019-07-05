Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services in attendance at the Bargara Beach Hotel.
Emergency services in attendance at the Bargara Beach Hotel. B Cassidy
News

Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

Geordi Offord
Carolyn Booth
by and
5th Jul 2019 8:25 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews are investigating the circumstances behind a fire at the Bargara Hotel early this morning.

At about 2.15am, fire fighters from Bundaberg and Bargara were called to the scene where it took crews two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Bargara Police Sgt Matt Steinhardt said the fire was first detected in the dining room.

"A person staying in the hotel alerted the fire and self evacuated," he said.

"They called 000 for fireys and police to attend the scene and four units from Bundaberg and Bargara worked together as a team to extinguish it by 4.40am."

 

The roof of the Bargara Beach Hotel on fire.
The roof of the Bargara Beach Hotel on fire. Janette Cassidy

 

Sgt Steinhardt said the northern part of the hotel sustained significant damage.

"There's significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and pokie area, the rest of the area has sustained water and smoke damage," he said.

 

 

"We're treating this as a routine investigation, we have fire investigators coming up from Brisbane to assist.

 

The back of the Bargara Hotel.
The back of the Bargara Hotel. B Cassidy

"Most of the rooms were booked out in the motel, with a number of students and some teachers from Brisbane, but there were no injuries."

 

Fire and Emergency Services in attendance at the Bargara Beach Hotel.
Fire and Emergency Services in attendance at the Bargara Beach Hotel. B Cassidy

No one was injured in the incident and the pub was closed at the time of the fire.

bargara bargara hotel breaking news fire fireys qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 9 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 9 cases before Gympie Court today

    News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    • 5th Jul 2019 9:44 AM
    Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    premium_icon Calculate how much cash you’ll get from tax cuts

    News Use our calculator to find out how much cash you’ll get back

    Militant animal activists could face jail time

    premium_icon Militant animal activists could face jail time

    News Animal activists could face jail time over farm invasions.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards