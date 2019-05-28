Student sues uni for loss of sex drive

Indian student Kuldeep Mannplans to file a $3.5m civil damages suit over the loss of his sex drive and career after his failed admission to James Cook University. Picture : Ian Currie

Indian student Kuldeep Mannplans to file a $3.5m civil damages suit over the loss of his sex drive and career after his failed admission to James Cook University. Picture : Ian Currie

AN Indian student is suing for $3.125 million over loss of "sex drive" and career because he was failed on his admission to a Queensland university.

"It has stopped my sex life,'' the 52-year-old said.

"I have no sex drive. There is no stimulation in my organs. I have never had this problem before.

"I don't feel any blood down there.''

Mr Mann alleges he was falsely accused of plagiarism, being more interested in work than studies, and was told by his supervisors that he was "not up to the mark".

He also claims he was offered hush-money by the JCU Vice-Chancellor in a compensation deal of $52,576 to go away.

This followed an internal investigation and appeals process and a bid to have the case investigated by the Queensland Ombudsman.

Indian student Kuldeep Mannplans to file a $3.5m civil damages suit over the loss of his sex drive and career after his failed admission to James Cook University. Picture : Ian Currie

"It is clear that the JCU … enrolled me into the PhD program just to mint thousands of dollars as fee,'' Mr Mann, a former journalist in Hindustan, said.

"I had got my career ruined and reputation lost forever.

"It had pushed me to the throes of depression and I am still fighting to come out of mental agony."

He claims he satisfied the entry course requirements to do a four-year PhD in social sciences but was victimised and given a "Grade Fail".

A JCU spokesman said they were unable to comment with the matter before the Supreme Court.

But JCU lawyers, in a letter to Mr Mann, advised him his claim and statement of claim for damages totalling $3,125,000 did not comply with court procedure.

Matthew Deighton, a partner with Colin, Biggers & Paisley Lawyers, said it did not plead any alleged breach of contract, type of damage claimed, or malice or ill-will.

He said JCU would apply for a court order the claim be struck out in its entirety and Mr Mann be made to pay costs.

"Your claim does not comply with rule 171 in that: it contains unnecessary or scandalous allegations; it is frivolous or vexatious; (and) it is otherwise an abuse of the process of the court.''

The 574 student work visa holder, now living in Melbourne, is applying to the court for free legal aid to lodge an amended statement of claim by May 31.

Ends.