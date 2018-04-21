Student leaders join local homelessness cause

THE SAYING goes that kids are the future, and our region is in for a bright one if the Gympie State High School Year 10 Leadership team is anything to go by.

The group, made up of eight students, have banded together with Community Action Gympie to launch the theme of this year's Homelessness Sleepout, set to take place in August.

The student leaders collectively decided to help local homeless populations with care packages after being given the choice on which community project they'd help support this year.

RELATED CONTENT

Local gym joins community homelessness cause

ABS reveals big rise in Gympie homeless population

Gympie High Head of Year 10 Jo Chambers said the group became involved with the sleepout as a second project after liaising with Community Action Manager Michelle Hine on the care packages.

"Every week we meet together, and the girls were to choose a community project, and they chose to help the homeless,” Ms Chambers said.

"We're going to do a big school drive where everybody brings in something for a male, a female and families, everyday items they might need and all that sort of thing.

"We thought we'd check with Michelle what to put in and what not to put in, and then she noticed the random acts of kindness bands they'd been selling last year to raise money, and from that she asked the girls if they'd develop the slogan for this year's sleepout.”

Ms Chambers said she was "so proud” of the girls.

"It gives me complete and utter pride, they're just awesome,” she said

"They inspire me.”

The students have so far come up with three prospective slogans for the campaign, while the care packages are on track for distribution at the end of the current school term.