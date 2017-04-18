25°
Student band marches into Anzac parade void

scott kovacevic
| 18th Apr 2017 6:39 PM
CALL IN THE CAVALRY: The Gympie South State School Drum Corps' Jo-Beth Thomson, Kendall Duke, Caleb Collins, Karsen Duke, Kirra-Lee Perren and Ella Williams (absent) are ready to march on Anzac Day.
CALL IN THE CAVALRY: The Gympie South State School Drum Corps' Jo-Beth Thomson, Kendall Duke, Caleb Collins, Karsen Duke, Kirra-Lee Perren and Ella Williams (absent) are ready to march on Anzac Day. Scott Kovacevic

GYMPIE South State School students are riding to the rescue this Anzac Day, volunteering to fill this year's marching band void.

The six members of the Drum Corps are stepping into the vacancy, which was unable to be filled by the city's only remaining marching band, the Caledonian Pipe Band.

Joining the students in the parade will be tutor Len Wilke on drums and music teacher Sarah Tollner on the bagpipes.

Mrs Tollner said they had volunteered the corps' services after reading about the struggles to find a marching band this year.

She said the school had a connection with the RSL, which had donated their original drum kits years ago.

The students, who are all from Years 4-6, are looking forward to the chance to march in the parade.

While Jo-Beth Thomson has marched in the parade in previous years, she said the excitement in the lead-up to the "awesome” event was still the same.

RSL sub-branch president Ivan Friske said he is expecting crowds to line Mary St for the parade, expecting between 1500-2000 at the Gympie dawn service and more than 750 to attend those at Normanby Hill.

Starting at 10.30am on Tuesday, he advised people to remember Smithfield St would be closed this year.

anzac day anzac day 2017 gympie whatson

