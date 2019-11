A student was assaulted at a Sunshine Coast school. FILE PIC (AAP IMAGE / Angelo Velardo)

A STUDENT has suffered head injuries after being assaulted at a Sunshine Coast school.

Initial reports indicate a 12-year-old boy was assaulted at Caloundra State High School about 11.20am.

He reportedly suffered some head injuries.