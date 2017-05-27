24°
News

Stud cattle winners from the Gympie Show

Donna Jones | 27th May 2017 6:00 AM
Supreme Exibit of the Gympie Show Lauren Kelly Oakwood Zone out, Oakwood Black Sable Paul Forman and Show girl Wendy Ward.
Supreme Exibit of the Gympie Show Lauren Kelly Oakwood Zone out, Oakwood Black Sable Paul Forman and Show girl Wendy Ward. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STUD CATTLE

Droughtmaster Feature

Calf Bull Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters

Calf Bull Reserve Champion: Payola Droughtmaster

Calf Female Champion: Bryvonlea

Calf Female Reserve Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters

Junior Bull Champion: Farogan Valley

Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters

Junior Female Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters

Junior Female Reserve Champion: Bryvonlea

Senior Bull Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters

Senior Bull Reserve Champion: Carnudge Droughtmasters

Grand Champion Bull: Farogan Valley

Senior Female Champion: Farogan Valley

Senior Female Reserve: Nindethana Giselle

Grand Champion Female: Farogan Valley

Supreme Champion Exhibit: Farogan Valley

Class 23012 Bull 6 months and under 12 months: 1 Payola Droughtmaster, 2 Nindethana Pastoral, 3 Seymour Droughtmasters, 4 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 Beelbi Creek Droughtmasters.

Class 23013 Bull 9 months and under 12 months: 1 Seymour Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Seymour Droughtmasters, 4 Waringle Droughtmasters, 5 Mackay, Paul, 6 Bryvonlea, 7 Carnudge Droughtmasters.

Class 23014 Bull 12 months and under 15 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Oakmore Park, 3 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 4 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 7 Bundy Droughtmasters.

Class 23015 Female 6 months and under 9 months: 1 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 2 Waringle Droughtmasters, 3 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 4 Nindethana Pastoral, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 Payola Droughtmaster, 7 Maleny State High School.

Class 23016 Female 9 months and under 12 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Traveston Park, 4 Gympie State High School, 5 Oakmore Park, 6 Bryvonlea, 7 Waringle Droughtmasters.

Class 23017 Female 12 months and under 15 months: 1 Bryvonlea, 2 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 3 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 4 Bowman Park Droughtmasters, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 Seymour Droughtmasters, 7 Bundy Droughtmasters, 8 Oakmore Park, 9 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 10 Eulema Droughtmasters.

Class 23018 Bull 15 months and under 17 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 3 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 4 Cribrum Pastoral Company.

Class 23019 Bull 17 months and under 19 months: 1 Bryvonlea, 2 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 3 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 4 Bryvonlea, 5 Nindethana Pastoral, 6 Glenlands Droughtmasters.

Class 23020 Bull 19 months and under 15 months: 1 Farogan Valley, 2 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 3 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 4 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 5 Breffni, 6 Nindethana Pastoral.

Class 23021 Female 15 months and under 17 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 3 Nindethana Pastoral, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 5 Bryvonlea, 6 Carnudge Droughtmasters.

Class 23022 Female 17 months and under 19 months: 1 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 1 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 2 Silva Rayne Droughtmaster, 3 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 5 Maunsell Park, 6 Silva Rayne Droughtmasters.

Class 23023 Female 19 months and under 21 months: 1 Bryvonlea, 2 Nindethana Pastoral, 3 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 4 Cribrum Pastoral Company, 5 Breffni, 6 Bundy Doughtmasters, 7 Glenlands Droughtmasters.

Class 23024 Bull 21 months and under 24 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Amavale Cattle Company.

Class 23025 Bull 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 2 Oakmore Park, 3 Cribrum Pastoral Company, 4 Amlee Droughtmasters.

Class 23027 Female 21 months and under 24 months: 1 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 2 Breffni, 3 Beelbi Creek Droughtmasters.

Class 23028 Female 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Nindethana Pastoral, 2 Amavale Cattle Company, 3 Gympie State High School, 4 Bowman Park Droughtmasters.

Class 23029 Female 30 months and under 48 months: 1 Farogan Valley, 2 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 3 Maunsell Park, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 5 Breffni, 6 Nindethana Pastoral,7 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.

Class 23030 Breeders Group: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Seymour Droughtmasters, 3 Bryvonlea, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.

Class 23031 Pair of Bulls: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Seymour Droughtmasters, 3 Bryvonlea, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.

Class 23032 Pair of Females: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Nindethana Pastoral, 4 Gympie State High School.

Class 23033 Sire's Progeny: 1 Seymour Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Nindethana Pastoral, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.

Class 23034 Dams Progeny: 1 Farogan Valley, 2 Nindethana Pastoral, 3 Seymour Droughtmasters, 4 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 5 Oakmore Park, 6 Bryvonlea.

Class 23035 Schools Herdsman: 1 Maleny State High School.

Angus

Angus Junior Bull Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels

Angus Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”

Angus Senior Bull Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels

Angus Grand Champion Bull: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels

Angus Junior Female Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”

Angus Junior Female Reserve Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”

Angus Senior Female Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”

Angus Senior Female Reserve Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”

Angus Grand Champion Female: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”

Class 23038 Bull under 12 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral.

Class 23040 Bull 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Myown Angus, 3 Myown Angus.

Class 23041 Bull 20 months and under 24 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”.

Class 23044 Female under 12 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”.

Class 23045 Female 12 months and under 16 months: 1 Aisthorpe Stud.

Class 23046 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Aisthorpe Stud, 2 Myown Angus.

Class 23047 Female 20 months and under 24 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 3 Myown Angus.

Class 23049 Female 30 months and over: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”.

Class 23050 Exhibitor's Group: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Myown Angus.

Class 23051 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Myown Angus,

Australian Lowline

Aust Lowline Senior Female Champion: Hervey Bay State High School

Aust Lowline Senior Female Reserve Champion: Hervey Bay State High School

Aust Lowline Grand Champion Female: Hervey Bay State High School

Class 23077 Female 30 months and over: 1 Hervey Bay State High School, 2 Hervey Bay State High School, 3 Hervey Bay State High School, 4 Hervey Bay State High School.

Blonde D'Aquitaine

Blonde D'A Junior Bull Champion: Monal Grazing Co

Blonde D'A Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Boulevard Blondes

Blonde D'A Senior Bull Champion: Meridan Blondes

Blonde D'A Grand Champion Bull: Monal Grazing Co

Blonde D'A Junior Female Champion: Meridan Blondes

Blonde D'A Junior Female Reserve Champion: Boulevard Blondes

Blonde D'A Senior Female Champion: Meridan Blondes

Blonde D'A Grand Champion Female: Meridan Blondes

Class 23096 Bull 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Monal Grazing Co, 2 Boulevard Blondes, 3 Boulevard Blondes, 4 Boulevard Blondes.

Class 23098 Bull 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Meridan Blondes.

Class 23102 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Meridan Blondes, 2 Boulevard Blondes.

Class 23104 Female 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Meridan Blondes.

Class 23106 Exhibitor's Group: 1 Meridan Blondes, 2 Boulevard Blondes.

Class 23107 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 Boulevard Blondes.

Brahman

Brahman Junior Bull Champion: GML Pastoral Company

Brahman Junior Female Champion: H H Park

Brahman Junior Female Reserve Champion: GML Pastoral Company

Class 23122 Bull under 12 months: 1 GML Pastoral Company, 2 GML Pastoral Company, 3 GML Pastoral Company.

Class 23128 Female under 12 months: 1 H H Park.

Class 23130 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 H H Park, 2 GML Pastoral Company, 3 GML Pastoral Company, 4 GML Pastoral Company.

Class 23134 Exhibitor's Group: 1 GML Pastoral Company.

Class 23135 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 GML Pastoral Company.

Brangus

Brangus Junior Bull Champion: Diamond Valley

Brangus Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Dynamite Brangus

Brangus Senior Bull Champion: Duff Red Brangus

Brangus Grand Champion Bull: Diamond Valley

Brangus Junior Female Champion: Diamond Valley

Brangus Junior Female Reserve Champion: Duff Red Brangus

Brangus Senior Female Champion: Duff Red Brangus

Brangus Grand Champion Female: Diamond Valley

Class 23136 Bull under 12 months: 1 Dynamite Brangus.

Class 23137 Bull 12 months and under 16 months: 1 Dynamite Brangus.

Class 23138 Bull 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Diamond Valley.

Class 23140 Bull 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Duff Red Brangus.

Class 23143 Female 12 months and under 16 months: 1 Duff Red Brangus, 2 Dynamite Brangus, 3 Dynamite Brangus.

Class 23144 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Diamond Valley.

Class 23147 Female 30 months and over: 1 Duff Red Brangus.

Class 23148 Exhibitor's Group: 1 Duff Red Brangus, 2 Dynamite Brangus.

Class 23149 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 Dynamite Brangus.

Charbray

Charbray Junior Bull Champion: Kandanga Valley

Charbray Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Kandanga Valley

Charbray Grand Champion Bull: Kandanga Valley

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie show 2017 results stud cattle winners

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

BREAKING: Car flips over, multiple injuries at Gympie crash

BREAKING: Car flips over, multiple injuries at Gympie crash

Multiple injuries after a car rolled onto it's roof on Mt Pleasant Rd this morning

We keep Rainbow Beach in popular vote ruling

The new Gympie electorate, as announced by the Queensland Redistribution Commission.

Big Gympie region welcome for biggest electoral change in 30 years

Why it's right to compare Gympie Show to the Ekka

Gympie Show Rodeo - Rory Payne

Last Saturday's Show crowd was the best in 24 years

Newton back for humorous go in Kevin07

RETURN: Andrew Newton is returning perform with the Zodiac Players in their new show.

Zodiac Players take on Kevin07

Local Partners

Cochrane jersey is cream of the crop

Despite a downpour, the Supreme Dairy Cow was unveiled at this years Gympie Show

Drunk woman crashed into oncoming car

The woman refused to have her breath tested for alcohol.

Alcohol fuels wild ride through town

Newton back for humorous go in Kevin07

RETURN: Andrew Newton is returning perform with the Zodiac Players in their new show.

Zodiac Players take on Kevin07

What's on in Gympie this weekend

CELEBRATION: The Goomeri Pumpkin Festival is our pick of events this weekend. Rachel and Wendy Chanoff at last year's Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.

What's on in Gympie this weekend

Rooftop cocktails and canapes in Gympie

Jamie Cook, of the Gympie Bone Museum Project, holding fully cleaned young male and female sheep heads.

Ticket selling fast for rooftop cocktails and canapes

Baywatch: Lifeguards with model looks return for 'filthy fun'

TWO chiselled men emerge from the surf. One looks like a god. The other, well, he's gasping for air and doesn't realise there's a jellyfish on his chest.

Rooftop cocktails and canapes in Gympie

Jamie Cook, of the Gympie Bone Museum Project, holding fully cleaned young male and female sheep heads.

Ticket selling fast for rooftop cocktails and canapes

Model Bella Hadid's see-through dress shocks in Cannes

US model Bella Hadid attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2017 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 25 May 2017.

It’s like she’s become addicted to shock value.

No room for morbid fans

Chris Cornell.

Fans want to stay in the hotel room where Chris Cornell died

Star Wars' 1977 Stormtrooper head banger confesses

A Stormtrooper is responsible for the biggest blunder in a Star Wars movie. Picture: Supplied

Man in most famous blooper in Star Wars history breaks silence

Gladstone's MasterChef hero blown away by support

GLADSTONE BOY: MasterChef Australia contestant Pete Morgan.

Pete Morgan has found his form.

Lyn's knock-out show gets her to next round on The Voice

ONWARDS AND UPWARDS: Lyn Bowtell is through to the battle rounds on The Voice.

'It was bitter sweet to win like that'

quality home close 2 everything!

2 Riverstone Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...

NEAT BRICK HOME ON THE SOUTHSIDE

4 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 3 2 3 $250,000

In the heart of Southside is a neat 3 bedroom plus office lowset brick home on a large flat block. The home has an open plan living area kitchen dining combination...

AN ORIGINAL TIMBER HOME

74 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Situated near Gympie State High School is a 3 bedroom split-level timber home with a large shed. Of the three bedrooms, 2 have built-ins. The spacious lounge room...

3.02 ACRES AT THE DAWN

47 Witham Road, The Dawn 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $189,000

Looking for a vacant block of land? Then look no further this rare block has just become available. Located in the desirable The Dawn area, the block measures...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $196,500

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

COUNTRY MOUNTAIN VIEWS

Lot 13 Jensen Road, Lower Wonga 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $119,000

Wow! The views are great! The land is good and fertile! Cleared and ready to build on! Can you ask for more? This 4.61acs is situated in a quiet rural area under...

SHED AND CREEK ON SIDE BOUNDARY

628 Rossmore Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $125,000

Approx 5 minutes out of Kilkivan is a four and a half acre block fenced on 3 sides with a creek being one side boundary. The block is fairly flat and has a 9m...

time 2 make your move!

5 Simone Court, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Nope you read that right! That is the price! Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home 2 own. ...

MOTIVATED SELLER LIVES INTERSTATE

186 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 5 $299,000

The vendor lives interstate and is seeking an immediate sale. Discover the satisfaction of coming home to the peace and quiet of natural surrounds. Located 25...

FERTILE CREEK COUNTRY

583 Blowers Road, Munna Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $320,000

This property of approx. 96 acres, consisting of Softwood scrub and Bluegum country, with frontage to Munna Creek and permanent water, is recommended for your...

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

Open for inspection homes May 25-31

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!