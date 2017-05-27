Stud cattle winners from the Gympie Show

STUD CATTLE
Droughtmaster Feature
Calf Bull Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters
Calf Bull Reserve Champion: Payola Droughtmaster
Calf Female Champion: Bryvonlea
Calf Female Reserve Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters
Junior Bull Champion: Farogan Valley
Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters
Junior Female Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters
Junior Female Reserve Champion: Bryvonlea
Senior Bull Champion: Glenlands Droughtmasters
Senior Bull Reserve Champion: Carnudge Droughtmasters
Grand Champion Bull: Farogan Valley
Senior Female Champion: Farogan Valley
Senior Female Reserve: Nindethana Giselle
Grand Champion Female: Farogan Valley
Supreme Champion Exhibit: Farogan Valley
Class 23012 Bull 6 months and under 12 months: 1 Payola Droughtmaster, 2 Nindethana Pastoral, 3 Seymour Droughtmasters, 4 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 Beelbi Creek Droughtmasters.
Class 23013 Bull 9 months and under 12 months: 1 Seymour Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Seymour Droughtmasters, 4 Waringle Droughtmasters, 5 Mackay, Paul, 6 Bryvonlea, 7 Carnudge Droughtmasters.
Class 23014 Bull 12 months and under 15 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Oakmore Park, 3 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 4 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 7 Bundy Droughtmasters.
Class 23015 Female 6 months and under 9 months: 1 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 2 Waringle Droughtmasters, 3 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 4 Nindethana Pastoral, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 Payola Droughtmaster, 7 Maleny State High School.
Class 23016 Female 9 months and under 12 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Traveston Park, 4 Gympie State High School, 5 Oakmore Park, 6 Bryvonlea, 7 Waringle Droughtmasters.
Class 23017 Female 12 months and under 15 months: 1 Bryvonlea, 2 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 3 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 4 Bowman Park Droughtmasters, 5 Seymour Droughtmasters, 6 Seymour Droughtmasters, 7 Bundy Droughtmasters, 8 Oakmore Park, 9 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 10 Eulema Droughtmasters.
Class 23018 Bull 15 months and under 17 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 3 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 4 Cribrum Pastoral Company.
Class 23019 Bull 17 months and under 19 months: 1 Bryvonlea, 2 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 3 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 4 Bryvonlea, 5 Nindethana Pastoral, 6 Glenlands Droughtmasters.
Class 23020 Bull 19 months and under 15 months: 1 Farogan Valley, 2 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 3 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 4 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 5 Breffni, 6 Nindethana Pastoral.
Class 23021 Female 15 months and under 17 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 3 Nindethana Pastoral, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 5 Bryvonlea, 6 Carnudge Droughtmasters.
Class 23022 Female 17 months and under 19 months: 1 RSVP & Sylvan Springs Droughtmasters, 1 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 2 Silva Rayne Droughtmaster, 3 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 5 Maunsell Park, 6 Silva Rayne Droughtmasters.
Class 23023 Female 19 months and under 21 months: 1 Bryvonlea, 2 Nindethana Pastoral, 3 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 4 Cribrum Pastoral Company, 5 Breffni, 6 Bundy Doughtmasters, 7 Glenlands Droughtmasters.
Class 23024 Bull 21 months and under 24 months: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Amavale Cattle Company.
Class 23025 Bull 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Carnudge Droughtmasters, 2 Oakmore Park, 3 Cribrum Pastoral Company, 4 Amlee Droughtmasters.
Class 23027 Female 21 months and under 24 months: 1 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 2 Breffni, 3 Beelbi Creek Droughtmasters.
Class 23028 Female 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Nindethana Pastoral, 2 Amavale Cattle Company, 3 Gympie State High School, 4 Bowman Park Droughtmasters.
Class 23029 Female 30 months and under 48 months: 1 Farogan Valley, 2 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 3 Maunsell Park, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri, 5 Breffni, 6 Nindethana Pastoral,7 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.
Class 23030 Breeders Group: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Seymour Droughtmasters, 3 Bryvonlea, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.
Class 23031 Pair of Bulls: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Seymour Droughtmasters, 3 Bryvonlea, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.
Class 23032 Pair of Females: 1 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Nindethana Pastoral, 4 Gympie State High School.
Class 23033 Sire's Progeny: 1 Seymour Droughtmasters, 2 Bryvonlea, 3 Nindethana Pastoral, 4 McKenzie, Andrew & Kerri.
Class 23034 Dams Progeny: 1 Farogan Valley, 2 Nindethana Pastoral, 3 Seymour Droughtmasters, 4 Glenlands Droughtmasters, 5 Oakmore Park, 6 Bryvonlea.
Class 23035 Schools Herdsman: 1 Maleny State High School.
Angus
Angus Junior Bull Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels
Angus Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”
Angus Senior Bull Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels
Angus Grand Champion Bull: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels
Angus Junior Female Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”
Angus Junior Female Reserve Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”
Angus Senior Female Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”
Angus Senior Female Reserve Champion: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”
Angus Grand Champion Female: Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”
Class 23038 Bull under 12 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral.
Class 23040 Bull 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Myown Angus, 3 Myown Angus.
Class 23041 Bull 20 months and under 24 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”.
Class 23044 Female under 12 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”.
Class 23045 Female 12 months and under 16 months: 1 Aisthorpe Stud.
Class 23046 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Aisthorpe Stud, 2 Myown Angus.
Class 23047 Female 20 months and under 24 months: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 3 Myown Angus.
Class 23049 Female 30 months and over: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”.
Class 23050 Exhibitor's Group: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Myown Angus.
Class 23051 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 Glenrea Pastoral "Bowenfels”, 2 Myown Angus,
Australian Lowline
Aust Lowline Senior Female Champion: Hervey Bay State High School
Aust Lowline Senior Female Reserve Champion: Hervey Bay State High School
Aust Lowline Grand Champion Female: Hervey Bay State High School
Class 23077 Female 30 months and over: 1 Hervey Bay State High School, 2 Hervey Bay State High School, 3 Hervey Bay State High School, 4 Hervey Bay State High School.
Blonde D'Aquitaine
Blonde D'A Junior Bull Champion: Monal Grazing Co
Blonde D'A Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Boulevard Blondes
Blonde D'A Senior Bull Champion: Meridan Blondes
Blonde D'A Grand Champion Bull: Monal Grazing Co
Blonde D'A Junior Female Champion: Meridan Blondes
Blonde D'A Junior Female Reserve Champion: Boulevard Blondes
Blonde D'A Senior Female Champion: Meridan Blondes
Blonde D'A Grand Champion Female: Meridan Blondes
Class 23096 Bull 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Monal Grazing Co, 2 Boulevard Blondes, 3 Boulevard Blondes, 4 Boulevard Blondes.
Class 23098 Bull 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Meridan Blondes.
Class 23102 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Meridan Blondes, 2 Boulevard Blondes.
Class 23104 Female 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Meridan Blondes.
Class 23106 Exhibitor's Group: 1 Meridan Blondes, 2 Boulevard Blondes.
Class 23107 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 Boulevard Blondes.
Brahman
Brahman Junior Bull Champion: GML Pastoral Company
Brahman Junior Female Champion: H H Park
Brahman Junior Female Reserve Champion: GML Pastoral Company
Class 23122 Bull under 12 months: 1 GML Pastoral Company, 2 GML Pastoral Company, 3 GML Pastoral Company.
Class 23128 Female under 12 months: 1 H H Park.
Class 23130 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 H H Park, 2 GML Pastoral Company, 3 GML Pastoral Company, 4 GML Pastoral Company.
Class 23134 Exhibitor's Group: 1 GML Pastoral Company.
Class 23135 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 GML Pastoral Company.
Brangus
Brangus Junior Bull Champion: Diamond Valley
Brangus Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Dynamite Brangus
Brangus Senior Bull Champion: Duff Red Brangus
Brangus Grand Champion Bull: Diamond Valley
Brangus Junior Female Champion: Diamond Valley
Brangus Junior Female Reserve Champion: Duff Red Brangus
Brangus Senior Female Champion: Duff Red Brangus
Brangus Grand Champion Female: Diamond Valley
Class 23136 Bull under 12 months: 1 Dynamite Brangus.
Class 23137 Bull 12 months and under 16 months: 1 Dynamite Brangus.
Class 23138 Bull 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Diamond Valley.
Class 23140 Bull 24 months and under 30 months: 1 Duff Red Brangus.
Class 23143 Female 12 months and under 16 months: 1 Duff Red Brangus, 2 Dynamite Brangus, 3 Dynamite Brangus.
Class 23144 Female 16 months and under 20 months: 1 Diamond Valley.
Class 23147 Female 30 months and over: 1 Duff Red Brangus.
Class 23148 Exhibitor's Group: 1 Duff Red Brangus, 2 Dynamite Brangus.
Class 23149 Sire's Progeny Group: 1 Dynamite Brangus.
Charbray
Charbray Junior Bull Champion: Kandanga Valley
Charbray Junior Bull Reserve Champion: Kandanga Valley
Charbray Grand Champion Bull: Kandanga Valley