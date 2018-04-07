Stuck for weekend ideas? We have you covered

STUCK for things to do this weekend? Looking to get out and about and explore the region? We have you covered with a few things to do around Gympie today.

1. Holiday fun at the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride

BRING the whole family down to Lions Park at Kilkivan to get a smile on your face.

Loads of free activities to enjoy; pony rides, animal nursery, petty zoo, jumping castle and tie dying.

All children must be supervised by an adult.

Bring a water bottle.

No bookings are required but limited places are available for tie dyeing.

Where: Lions Park, Kilkivan.

When: Today.

Time: 11am-4pm.

2. ARC first birthday celebrations

GYMPIE'S Aquatic Recreation Centre reached its 12 month milestone this week and to celebrate, it will open its gates for free today.

Entry to the Gympie ARC will be free from 6am to 5pm, and includes the water slides.

The centre will put on additional staff to cater for the anticipated influx of visitors to the facility.

Where: Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre, Tozer Park Rd, Gympie.

When: Today.

Time: 6am-5pm.

Cost: Free.

3. Mothar Mt Speedway action

WHEN the cars hit the race track tonight at Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway for the running of The Gympie Times Tom Jennings' Memorial Queensland Super Sedan State Title, the fans will be able to witness the best drivers in the class do battle over three rounds of heats and a final to see who will take home the title honours at the end of the night.

Where: Mothar Mt Speedway, Noosa Rd Mothar Mountain.

When: Tonight, gates open at 3pm, racing from 5pm.

Cost: Adults $25, ages 13-17 and senior card holders, $20, children under 12 free if accompanied by an adult.

4. Gympie Cats

oval name unveiling

THE Gympie Cats Australian Rules Football Club is an integral part of our town's sporting landscape.

Today it will officially unveil the new name of its playing ground and at the same time honour one of the club's greatest in Ray Warren.

If you are a local footy fan of any code, you will not want to miss this historic moment in Gympie's sporting history.

The event will be followed by the Gympie Cats senior men's team taking on Bay Power.

Where: Gympie Cats Oval, Bruce Highway, Glanmire.

When: 4pm.

Cost: Free.

5. DATE CLAIMER: The 2018 Show Ball

THE Show Ball is three weeks away.

This year sponsored by the Royal Hotel, the ball will feature the amazing sounds of Linc Phelps and The Long Kiss Goodnight, as well as a guest performance from Aerial Dreaming.

It will be held at the Gympie Civic Centre on Saturday, April 28, and the $65 tickets will include a three course meal.

As a bonus, there will be after party entertainment at the Royal until 2am. Tickets available at sunshinecoasttickets.com.au

Where: Gympie Civic Centre.

When: Saturday, April 28.

Cost: $65.