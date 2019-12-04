Menu
sad little boy and girl hugging father, family in sorrow
Struggling Gympie families need your help this Christmas

Shelley Strachan
4th Dec 2019 9:39 AM

THERE are many Gympie region families facing the prospect of a bleak Christmas this year because of financial hardship.

More than 40 families are up for adoption through our local 2019 Adopt-a-Family appeal, but with the December 11 deadline fast approaching, there are still many Gympie families who need a helping hand.

With the help of Anglicare Southern Queensland and our Family Charity, The Gympie Times wants to help bring joy to some of our struggling families.

Adopting a family does not cost much and it is a wonderful opportunity for workplaces or families and individuals to do something special and make their sponsored family’s holiday season one to remember.

The idea of the appeal is to select a family, published at www.gympietimes.com.au/adoptafamily2019/ and take their number.

Then, depending on which charity list the family is on, contact Shelli at Anglicare on 5480 4700 or Renee King at The Gympie Times on 5480 4240.

Anglicare’s Gympie Service Manager Sue Mills has encouraged Gympie residents to get behind this heartwarming and potentially life changing cause.

“The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Gympie. Throughout the year Anglicare works with families facing many challenges, and the Adopt-a-Family project shows them that they are not alone,” Ms Mills said.

“Our families are delighted to receive such generous gifts at Christmas and Anglicare greatly appreciates the support of the Gympie community.”

