Taylor: I have to be harder on myself

Ash Taylor has struggled to find his form this season. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Ash Taylor has struggled to find his form this season. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

TITANS million dollar man Ash Taylor admits he has no excuses for his current form as the Gold Coast suffer their worst start to a season in club history.

For the second consecutive week, the Titans failed to close out a match when they had the lead.Taylor

The home side led by 16 points over the previously 15th-placed Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon before costly errors and ill discipline allowed the visitors to come back and score 22 unanswered points to seal the win.

At 16-12, Taylor had the chance to extend their position with a penalty kick in the 55th minute but missed, which turned the tide into the Bulldogs favour who scored five minutes later.

The Titans then had a chance to even the scores with a minute to go and again it fell to their halfback to deliver.

But the 24-year-old hesitated late and was caught with ball in hand on the last tackle, just metres out from the tryline, denying his side a chance to take the game to extra time.

Taylor admitted he wasn't aware it was the last tackle in the dying moments of the game and said he had to improve those parts of his game.

"It's just a hard one," he said.

"I could have thrown the ball to someone or just take the tackle.

Taylor says he must be a harder critic of himself. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"I didn't realise it was the last tackle at the last point of the game, which I should have.

"It was just in the heat of the moment where I tried to come up with something and it didn't work. I'll have a look at it and review it.

"I just have to be harder on myself.

"Obviously I didn't have the greatest start to the year with injuries but I'm not using that as an excuse.

"I don't have any excuses for my performances. I need to stand up and own it and just get better."

Coach Garth Brennan defended Taylor's form, saying the entire team had to improve.

"I don't think it sits solely on Ash," Brennan said.

Garth Brennan says the entire team is responsible, not just Taylor. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

"He's trying hard and he's feeling it in there at the moment.

"It's not a blame exercise for us. We're all in this together and we've all got to work hard. We're not going to use refereeing excuses or injury excuses.

"Tyrone (Roberts) put his hand up in the sheds and thought he could have been better in certain areas and there are a lot of players in there that know they can be better.

"It's a case of embracing the moment when the time comes in a game, when the game is on the line and there to be won and embracing those big moments.

"At the moment we don't have enough players that are willing to embrace that moment."