Strong winds, high tides wreak havoc on Fraser Island

WINDS DAMAGE FRASER: Trees were uprooted and beaches were damaged from a combination of high winds and tides on Fraser Island. The windy weather is expected to continue through the week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. Steve Sykus

HIGH winds and king tides have left Fraser Island's residents and rangers facing a lengthy clean-up.

But the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the heavy winds to continue across the Fraser Coast over the next week as the fallout from ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma continues.

Wind gusts with speeds up to 56km/h battered the region on Saturday as the tide surged to 3.76m.

Photos captured by Fraser Island visitors reveal the extent of the destruction, showing trees uprooted, beaches destroyed and popular tourist areas like the Maheno wreck and Eli Creek flooded.

But the worst of the weather isn't over yet.

A photo of Eli Creek, taken from the boardwalk. The sign says "do not go beyond this point". Steve Sykus

Meteorologist Harry Clark said the Fraser Coast could still expect strong winds between 30-45km/h over the next few days along with coastal south-easterly winds of up to 30 knots.

A strong wind warning for the region, issued yesterday, is expected to remain in place today.

Mr Clark told the Chronicle the high wind speeds were due to a general pressure squeeze between ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma and a ridge of high pressure off the southeast Queensland coast.

Tides lapping the wreck of the Maheno at the weekend. Steve Sykus

"Going into the next few days it will ease off a little and by Tuesday we will be looking at wind speeds between 20-25 knots," Mr Clark said.

"But it's not going to be completely calm because of the south-easterly winds that will persist for the next week."

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma was predicted to bring hundreds of millimetres of rain and potential flooding if it landed on the south-east coast.

The system was downgraded to a tropical low-pressure system as it drifted off course.

Beachgoers have still been urged to avoid the coastline due to the potential of dangerous swells and strong winds.

Mr Clark said the Fraser Coast could expect light showers over the next week.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough are tipped to receive a sparse 1mm of rain today, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.