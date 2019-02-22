Strong winds and massive swells tipped this weekend

HOOKED: Jaden Westland caught this mahi mahi while fishing for marlin at the Noosa Canyons. It went for a pink slant head trolling lure.

Offshore

WITH some strong winds over the last week and more to come, the offshore reports have been a little thin on the ground. There were a couple of reports from down Noosa way with the close reefs showing promise.

Jew Sholes saw plenty of pelagic action with both spotted and spanish mackerel taken last week, Sunshine was good for coral trout, sweetlip, tusk fish, cobia and jew.

Gotcha - Sean Van Der Walt with a longtail tuna and Spanish mackerel from Hall's Reef in Laguna Bay.

Laguna Bay was also fishing well with schools of tuna and spotted mackerel working the bait schools just offshore, smaller metal slugs in that 20 to 40g size were a perfect match for the small baits they were feeding on.

With the full moon this week and some of the biggest tides of the year there will be a fair bit of run and, if the forecast wind and swell comes in, most offshore boats will stay in on their trailer.

Beach

THE consistent easterly has been a bit of a pain with most beach anglers on the beach super early to try and beat the winds.

Gotcha - Tom Tyler won the $100.00 Davo's Tackle World/ChaseBaits Fish of the Week prize with this quality 12.3kg jewfish which he boated at Sunshine Reef.

Unbelievably, tailor numbers are still good with some good fish reported between Teewah and Double Island, jew numbers have also been good even with the run up to the moon, the fish have not been overly big but there have been some good schools.

Slide baiters have been seeing some success with mackerel cruising the backs of the gutters.

Slid baiting is a relatively new way to fish the beach with just the sinker thrown out then the slider rig clipped onto the main line with a live bait.

Gotcha - Dylan Vesteegan caught and released this 74cm saratoga at Borumba Dam.

The live bait can only swim one way and this gets that bait just that bit further out behind the breakers. For those fishing the closer gutters there have been plenty of whiting and dart with worms and yabbies the prime baits.

With those big tides plenty of smaller baitfish have been brought into Tin Can Bay closely followed by those more predator fish like trevally, queenfish, giant herring and tailor. Having a cast net is a must with live baits a great option, herring and poddy mullet have been prime baits with the edges of the deeper channels seeming to be prime hunting ground.

Casting those live bait into the shallows and slowly rolling them over those drop-offs has worked well. Trevally have been also rounding up smaller baitfish in the shallows so casting a smaller slug and retrieving at speed has also been getting results.

Creeks

IN the creeks, jacks are still on the chew with rock bars and deeper edges seeming to hold those better fish. Casting or trolling suspending lures like the Zerek Tango shads or the Luck Craft Pointers has also got some great results.

In the fresh the Saratoga have again been active in Borumba with some nice fish taken around the timber, surface lures have worked well in the low light periods with smaller sub-surface lures seeming to work better as the sun gets a little higher. Bass have been a little quiet with the best bite being right on sunrise.

Trolled deeper divers seem to be picking up some good fish. In the Mary, up towards Imbil has been where most of the action has been happening with the elusive Mary River cod being reported by the Kayak anglers, these fish are strictly catch and release.

