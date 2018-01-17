Strong swell closes Rainbow Beach

STRONG swells and rough conditions have seen Rainbow Beach closed for most of the morning, joining over 10 other beaches along the Queensland coast.

Lifeguard Ned Westera said conditions had been rough leading up to today, but with conditions peaking - the decision was made to wait until the low tide to see if the beach would open today.

Children in particular, he said, were underestimating the strength of the swell.

"There haven't been any major rescues lately, but we have had to pull a number of kids out and just let them know about the dangers on the water,” he said.

It hasn't led to a decline in people visiting Rainbow, with large crowds consistently making the trip out to the Cooloola Coast.

"We've got a couple of hundred people usually on the beach,” Mr Westera said, adding that people weren't the only thing the lifeguards were keeping an eye on.

A large number of turtle eggs, estimated to be around 50 to 80, have been uncovered as strong tides wash away sand.

"They weren't anticipating the strength of the swell and so they've been uncovered,” Mr Westera said.

"So we've tried to move them, but Department of Wildlife have said that if they're moved within a particular time, their chances of making it aren't great.”

The abundance of large logs in the fast-moving water have also prompted lifeguards to be wary when they go for a swim as well.

Other beaches that have been closed include Noosa North Shore, Mudjimba, Currimundi, Buddina, Kings, Maroochydore, North Peregian, Sunrise, Sunshine, Wurtulla and Yaroomba.

Lifeguards are warning beachgoers to be careful with current tidal surges, which can be unstable and unpredictable.