Tony Goodman addresses the first meeting of the new Gympie Chamber of Commerce at a packed RSL Orchid Room this morning.
Strong start to reign of new Gympie Chamber of Commerce

Shelley Strachan
13th Feb 2019 11:25 AM
AS we all prepare to stop and smell (or buy) the roses tomorrow, it was uplifting this morning to feel the love in the room at the inaugural meeting of the new Gympie Chamber of Commerce.

About 130 Gympie region business people attended the breakfast event, which heard from state and federal governments on the strengths and barriers the region faces in terms of economic growth.

Among the high profile business leaders present were Michael Nolan, Warren Polley, Carl Green, John and Adam Madill, Greg Martoo, Reg Leis, Kerren Smith, Garry Davison and strong contingents from the health, transport and real estate industries.

FILE PHOTO: Sharon O'Brien (right) and Sue Manton with Adam, John and John (Jnr) Madill.
It was disappointing the Gympie Regional Council guest speaker opted out, but general consensus was that the council was a vital player in nurturing the local economy and would be welcome at future meetings to help tackle local barriers to job creation and facilitate new business and investment.

Gympie council department head Lynne Banford was to be one of the guest speakers, but pulled out.
Unity and a constructive relationship with all levels of government was identified as key to making this happen. United we stand, divided we fall.

New president Tony Goodman spoke well and passionately, and his record of perseverance and inspiration in getting the highly successful Mary Street night-time events off the ground should be respected. It also gives one good reason to hope that he and this new Chamber will be able to make a real difference for this region.

