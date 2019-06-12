Strong faith helps police sergeant better serve community

ROLE MODEL: Officer-in-Charge at Kilkivan Police Station, Hans Van Kempen with his two boys, Caleb and Benjamin.

ROLE MODEL: Officer-in-Charge at Kilkivan Police Station, Hans Van Kempen with his two boys, Caleb and Benjamin. Contributed

POLICE Sergeant, Hans Van Kempen believes his strong Christian faith has helped him become a better officer.

Officer-in-Charge at Kilkivan Police Station, Sgt Van Kempen admits when he started as a police officer, 'it was a side of society and community he hadn't been exposed to.'

"It was definitely an eye-opener for a lad who grew up in a Christian family and going to the church,” he said.

Some of the issues he was not exposed to included domestic violence, alcohol and substance abuse and mental health.

"There are a lot of people struggling with mental health issues through life,” he said.

The police officer of 14 years said while he is a Christian, he is also very respectful of his position within the police.

"Being a Christian is who I am but I am also very respectful for the organisation I work for and the capacity as I speak,” he said.

Being in charge of a country station, Sgt Van Kempen has come to understand the unique challenges regional people face.

"Country service has led me to see a lot of the ups and downs that landowners, farmers and cattle owners face within their every day lives,” he said.

"The weather ups and downs, rain and no rain, drought and floods and prices of economic pressures.

"And they still have to deal with the everyday pressures.”

He believes country policing has provided him with a much closer relationship with the people within the community.

"A business owner might suddenly die and because they have assisted you within their business you feel it more for them,” he said.

"You have to do the investigation afterwards and you feel their loss because you know the person was within the community.

"It gives you a greater sense of empathy or compassion in those moments because in those tough times I can stand there with them as someone they know.”

The Kilkivan police officer believes his faith has helped see past the crime and see the person involved.

"People make bad decisions and they do the wrong thing, and I have to be an enforcer of the law,” he said.

"However that can be done with love by showing people respect, and acknowledge that they are a person.”

One of his more rewarding experience was working with a couple during arguably the darkest moment of their lives.

"I journeyed with a couple after the passing of their child,” he said.

With his Christian faith, Sgt van Kemp said the couple appreciated he was able to just sit with them and have a more human experience before moving into the police part.

"Just giving them that time was something they appreciated,” he said.

"I have received thanks from them in regards to how I interacted with them on the day,” he said.

"They felt compassion and kindness and not a clinical approach.”

"Because death is a very real part of society.”

With a wife and two young boys, the devoted Christian and family man has gone above and beyond for many members of the community.

He recalls one lady he assisted to see a healthier, more positive path in life.

"A single mum was struggling with domestic stuff from a former partner,” he said.

"We were able to give her an old washing machine we didn't need any more.

"Showing compassion encouraged her to make a break and saw her become a better mum and change old ways.

Thanks to the support from Sgt van Kempen and his family, the woman was able to secure suitable employment and is now moving forward towards an exciting life ahead.

"I think it became more because I didn't see her as a burden because of her life choices, but I could just show her some love,” he said.

"It gave her more value, so she could apply herself and move forward in life.”

The inspiring and selfless police officer believes God loves us all just the way we are.

"It doesn't matter what we've done. It doesn't matter who we are,” Mr Kempen said.

"He has created us with our unique personality and gifted us all with certain gifts and talents.”

"We can use those talents to the best of our abilities to bring him glory and honour,” he said.

"It doesn't matter what we do or what career we are in to bring across the love and passion.”

Sgt Hans Van Kempen will be sharing his experiences as a Christian serving in the police force in Murgon on Friday, June 14.

The event will be held at the St Paul's Lutheran Church Hall from 6pm.