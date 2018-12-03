Stroke victim touched by an angel at a Gympie checkout

Embarrassed and without any funds, a Curra man was saved by a young woman with a small baby at the Coles checkout at Goldfields in Gympie.

Letters To The Editor

TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL

I AM touched and misty eyed over the goodness of a lovely lady with a two-year-old baby behind me in the checkout at Coles Goldfields Plaza, when I became embarrassed to find my transferring of funds from accounts had not gone through and I was l left penniless to pay for my processed groceries.

I was so embarrassed and asked the checkout lady to please put the food back and I would return home to fix the problem, but then an angel called from behind me: "I pay”.

Quite confused I quickly saw that this stranger lady with child offered to pay for my food to save me she said coming back into town,

I could not accept this. I said "it's too much” totalling over $70 but she replied "call it my good deed for today” and after a warm hearted glance with the checkout lady I humbly accepted.

I was and am now touched to the marrow that someone would help a stranded stranger so generously.

I am very independent after a stroke 18 months ago left my left side arm and leg paralysed. So perhaps my condition encouraged this angel to help.

I was mindful not to be stubborn in my refusal as this lady and child I believe will reap rewards in future life. IF my condition is the catalyst for others to do a random act of charity, so be it, I'll do my part with heartfelt thanks to the lady and child, as I look forward to helping someone in some way some day.

Jim Sweeney,

Curra

This is a true and local heartwarming Christmas story. HASLOO

Power of the pen

A BIG thumbs up to Cr Daniel Stewart and the infrastructure services people of the Gympie Regional Council for replacing our street sign within a week of me writing a letter to The Gympie Times and an apology to Tony Perrett MP. Wow.

Sometimes writing letters works, especially if you write them to the local newspaper about non urgent matters.

Paul Marsh,

Bennett St, Gympie

Fallen saviour?

IT IS very interesting to see the person who believes he is the saviour of Gympie has now had to apologise to other councillors.

Cr Hartwig forgot to inform the council that he has been gaining an income from the Rattler as far back as January 2018, this while being its biggest critic. He still voted on the Rattler items during this time without once declaring an interest.

Cr Hartwig must be a big disappointment for his fan club, his Facebook cheer squad and his mentors.

Cr Hartwig has written over 30 Letters to the Editor during his time as councillor ( unheard of before he arrived), making all sorts of accusations against all and sundry.

Now maybe the right time for yet another letter, this time apologising for his behaviour to the ratepayers and the other people he was critical of where he made unjust claims that he is yet to prove.

Cr Hartwig does not have the right to hold anyone accountable for the stand that he refuses to apply to himself. I can remember Cr Hartwig is his Letter To Editor 11-11-17 telling all and sundry that honesty and openness is a good policy to adopt. That is truly Remembrance Day

Wayne Plant,

Southside

(Abridged)

Help the Salvos this Christmas

WHETHER it is connecting with your community, giving a hand to someone in need, making a donation or volunteering a few hours of your time, every contribution to The Salvation Army, however big or small, can significantly impact the lives of those in need at Christmas.

Christmas is the busiest time of the year for The Salvation Army, with more than 300,000 people seeking our assistance.

We also distribute around 500,000 gifts and toys and serve more than 100,000 meals to those in need.

So please, help us give hope where it's needed most this festive season.

By donating $29 to the Salvos, you can help put food on the table and a present under the tree to support Aussies doing it tough this Christmas.

To donate to The Salvation Army's Christmas Appeal, please call 13 72 58 or visit salvos.org.au.

Lieut-Colonel Neil Venables,

National Secretary for Communications,

The Salvation Army