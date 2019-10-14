Menu
Crime

String of stores hit by ‘amateur’ burglaries

Shayla Bulloch
11th Oct 2019 10:34 AM
A DENTAL surgery, paint shop and fire fighting warehouse are among a string of businesses two men broke into in a spree across the Sunshine Coast.

Detectives arrested two men yesterday over the burglaries that occurred at eight businesses over the past couple of weeks.

A 29-year-old Tewantin man was charged after Noosa police noticed suspicious items in a car on a routine patrol.

He allegedly broke into Livelife Pharmacy in Sunshine Beach and Peregian Beach Pharmacy and stole about 300 tablets of Lyrica- a medication used to treat epilepsy.

Noose police said the crimes were "amateur".

A 31-year-old man was also arrested for allegedly breaking into Caltex Pomona, Hinterland Dental Cooroy and Bissells Paint and Panel, among other businesses.

He has been charged with five counts of enter premises and commit an indictable offence, wilful damage and stealing.

break-ins noosa police peregian beach pharmacy scd court sunshine coast crime
