String of gongs for Gympie business at gala awards night

DOBBRICK Financial Services was recognised with a string of accolades at the annual Fortnum Private Wealth Gala Awards night at Sheraton Mirage last week with director Paul Dobbrick winning Financial Advisor of the Year and the Guy Carrington Chairman's Award.

"I am most proud of our team who were finalists in the Advice Practice of the Year category as they are a seriously committed and loyal bunch of people,” Mr Dobbrick said.

"But of course, being recognised with these other awards is a huge honour and spurs us on to continue to get the best results we can for our clients.”

Fortnum Private Wealth Managing Director and Group CEO Neil Younger said it was Paul's commitment to continually enhancing the advice outcomes for clients and his active involvement in Fortnum initiatives that made him the stand out candidate for the Financial Advisor of the Year Award.

"Paul works tirelessly to enhance his advice services and overall experience and outcomes for his clients. He is an active contributor to all of our collaborative learning forums and committees including our annual conference, the NextGen program, state learning days and the national summit.

"He always has time to be a sounding board to other advisors and his contribution has had a direct impact on enhancing the outcomes for the broader financial planning community so that they can service their clients to the highest standard.

"Paul is also studying towards the Master of Financial Planning. His proactive commitment to ongoing professional development is testament to his leadership in the industry.”

In recognition of his contribution to the greater good, the Guy Carrington Chairman's Award was given for Paul's outstanding commitment to inclusiveness, quality and innovation in the industry as well as his substantial contribution to the local community.

Paul is a dedicated fundraiser for The Noosa Prostate Cancer Association and supporter of Little Haven Palliative Care in Gympie.

Dobbrick Financial Services has provided wealth advice solutions to Queenslanders for more than 40 years, with offices in Gympie and Ipswich.