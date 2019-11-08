Strike action still on the cards for Catholic teachers

NEWS: Generic pic of a teacher standing at the blackboard while talking to students in a classroom.

STRIKE action is still on the table for the region's Catholic school teachers, who took part in work bans today as they push for changes, including fairer workloads and maintaining wage parity.

"At today's meeting, Queensland Catholic school employers did table a proposed settlement and while employees noted some changes in the employer position, it still fell short of what employees would see as necessary, at a minimum, to resolve these negotiations," Mr Burke said.

Mr Burke said strike action could not be ruled out at this stage.

The work bans will continue until negotiations are finalised.

Another negotiation meeting with Queensland Catholic school employers is scheduled for November 27.