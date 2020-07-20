Strict distancing as Gympie businesses come together

A strictly social distanced Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting July 20, 2020 at The Pavilion where the subject of the guest speaker was Artificial Intelligence.

A strictly social distanced Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting July 20, 2020 at The Pavilion where the subject of the guest speaker was Artificial Intelligence.

How AI can improve Gympie : Guest speaks at Chamber of Commerce breakfast about how Artificial Intelligence can improve towns like Gympie

GYMPIE Region Mayor Glen Hartwig told it straight at a very COVID safe, socially distanced Chamber of Commerce meeting at the Pavilion yesterday morning.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

BOOM: Why Gympie is one of Queensland’s five regional hotspots

Daughter’s moving tribute to her ‘deeply loved’ Kandanga dad

A crowd of a strictly limited 80 people shivered through the chilly breakfast meeting, where Mr Hartwig revealed the state of play his council had inherited and told the business community there were no big “sexy” projects he would be announcing any time soon, as the council’s primary goal was to consolidate while ensuring all council services were maintained.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting July 20, 2020, Mayor Glen Hartwig speaks

New council CEO Shane Grey then introduced himself to the crowd, and was followed by guest speaker Rohan Toll, project manager for AiKademi (Embracing Artificial Intelligence In Regional Communities).

Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting July 20, 2020. Guest speaker on AI Rohan Toll

Mr Toll leads AiKademi’s mission to prepare people for the jobs of the future, which will be very much influenced - and all already - by artificial intelligence.

“We achieve this by creating pathways that provide clarity for organisations who identify the need to adapt and meet the needs of emerging technology.

Gympie Chamber of Commerce meeting July 20, 2020

“We focus on developing the human capability of artificial intelligence that enables organisations future strategies by building on its skills base to prepare it and its people for the jobs of the future. Creating victors of technology not victims.”

Using artificial intelligence in regional businesses and industries would help create the jobs of the future, and address the poor jobless statistics.

.