Crime

Strict bail conditions for teen accused of stabbing murder

by Jacob Miley
1st Apr 2020 12:09 PM
A MAN allegedly involved in the stabbing death of Gold Coast teen Jack Beasley has been granted bail.

Ma-Mal-J Toala, 19, must report to police daily and abide by a strict curfew, according to conditions imposed in Brisbane Supreme Court.

Toala is one of five teens charged with Jack's murder.

He has been in custody since he was arrested in December, and was again not present during the proceedings.

The decision on Toala's bail was handed down days after the court was shown vision or the fatal stabbing.

Police allege the five teens, aged 18, 17, 15 and two 16-year-olds exchanged words with Jack and another teenager near the IGA in Surfers Paradise just before 8pm on December 13 before returning to rob the pair.

 

 

Jack and Brett Beasley
Jack and Brett Beasley

 

It is alleged the 15-year-old produced a hunting-style knife and stabbed Jack to death, before stabbing another teen in the chest and back.

Judge Peter Davis last week said it wasn't an "open and shut case of murder" against Toala.

Mr Davis will publish his reasons on April 9.

