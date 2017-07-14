Strewth, this guy is one serious fan

The Maroons celebrate winning game three of the State Of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 12, 2017.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

MAROONS supporters in Queensland are nothing if not magnanimous in victory, and Gympie is no exception.

Shortly before the recent State of Origin clash my new neighbour across the street was observed trimming the hedge behind his picket fence. Which was nothing unusual on our particularly short but house-proud street in central Gympie.

But the industrious tidying of the hedge was motivated by more than just a desire to conform to the generally well maintained appearance of our area. Within minutes the picket fence had 'grown' a striking professionally produced Maroons mini billboard.

Then, before you could pop a stubby, a second Maroons battle banner, this one a large maroon flag of sorts emblazoned with the beer logo of team sponsors, had been hung and affixed to the other end of the picket fence.

"Strewth,” I said to myself, "this guy is one serious fan. How do I turn this into fun?”

So I ambled down to my favourite dollar shop on Mary St and acquired, for a dollar each, two Blues NSW flags which I then wired up to ensure that they flew proudly irrespective of the presence of any wind. They were attached to my driveway gate posts facing the opposition banners over the road.

Then we waited for the clash of the titans on Wednesday - and the rest is history.

That would have been the end of it, except that this little yarn had to have a footnote.

And that occurred on Friday morning early when I let the dog out. As I rounded the corner of the veranda I noticed an object outside the front door which I knew shouldn't have been there. As I drew closer and saw what it was I burst out laughing. It was a can of Maroons-branded beer.

Now that's magnanimity.

Gary Dixon,

Gympie

P.S. I am, and always have been, a Maroons supporter (except I pronounce it Ma-roon as in Moon).