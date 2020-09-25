Stressed out? Pharmacist urges Gympie women to reach out

Stressed out? It’s important to reach out and get help.

A LEADING pharmacist has urged Gympie women to reach out and get help if they are feeling the weight and pressure of stress.

New research commissioned by Priceline Pharmacy showed 95 per cent of Australian women experience stress, the equivalent to 23,694 women in the Gympie area alone.

59 per cent of women have never consulted a health professional in relation to stress management, and 15 per cent don’t even know who to ask for help, according to the study.

Priceline Pharmacist Justin Withers said it was no surprise such a large percentage of women were feeling the pressure of life, but the lack of knowledge around its health impact was concerning.

“The research found that despite the majority of women understand the impacts of stress on their health and reduced immunity, only 47 per cent were aware that stress impacts heart health. This is very concerning considering heart disease is the second highest cause of death amongst Australian women,” Mr Withers said.

“I encourage everyone to speak to their health professional about stress triggers, management strategies and monitoring programs as a first step because we all have different triggers we need to recognise and learn to manage.

“Stress may be common but it can be a potentially dangerous health issue so we have to break away from the idea that stress is normal and speak to a doctor or pharmacist about how to manage it best.”

Since September Priceline Pharmacy’s health station has started to include a medically reviewed stress test to help Gympie women better manage and monitor stress.

Conveniently located on the pharmacy floor, the health station allows anyone to check and monitor their vitals when it suits – no appointment necessary, no waiting, no putting it off.

“It’s important that your goal becomes to manage your stress rather than to get rid of it because severe persistent stress can take a toll on your body and brain over time and can contribute to several health issues such as migraines, insomnia, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression,” Mr Withers said.

“Consider simple lifestyle changes like maintaining a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and limiting caffeine and alcohol intake as well as speaking to a health professional like a Pharmacist or GP to help manage your stress.”

Visit the Gympie Priceline at Gympie Central for more.