Strength in tough times earns Tristan's mum a nomination

PILLAR OF STRENGTH: Tristian Sik recovers after an intense workout at the Rainbow beach gym with his mother Carolyn Elder.
PILLAR OF STRENGTH: Tristian Sik recovers after an intense workout at the Rainbow beach gym with his mother Carolyn Elder.
Tom Daunt
by

THE grandmother of a Rainbow Beach teenager who was hit by a car in July last year has nominated the boy's mother for the Barnardos Mother of the Year award.

Tristan Sik, 14, was left with a severe brain injury after he was struck by a car while riding his pushbike at Rainbow Beach.

His mother, Carolyn Elder has been by his side ever since the accident, and according to his grandmother, Maree Robinson, has been a pillar of strength for not only Tristan but the whole family.

"Without her, he would not be here,” Mrs Robinson said.

"She is the only reason this boy is still alive. I have seen her so exhausted and so devastated.

"This is a totally different situation to what any of us have had to deal with.”

Tristan's life support was on the verge of being switched off after the accident, but through the determination and faith of Mrs Elder, he is now back home in Rainbow Beach undergoing intense physical therapy.

He is now able to connect with the people around him and understand most things asked of him.

Mrs Robinson said failure to get Tristan healthy again was never an option for her daughter's family and she thinks formal recognition is well deserved.

"Anything I can do to help my daughter I will,” Mrs Robinson said.

"She does all the exercises with him.

"Tristan is an incredible young man but he would not be that way without his mother.”

Gympie Times
