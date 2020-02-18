Menu
A cat flap that was used during a break in at a Tarragindi home this morning
Crime

Street on edge over pint-sized thief’s pet flap raid

by Nathan Edwards
18th Feb 2020 5:06 PM
A TARRAGINDI woman has been left puzzled as to how a skinny thief was able to squeeze through a small pet flap in her locked screen door and steal her bank card and multiple electronic devices.

Posting to a local Facebook group about the strange steal, the woman explained how the unlocked pet flap resulted in the thief sneaking past her sleeping family and pet staffy.

Luckily no one at the home was threatened by the ordeal, but the pint-sized plunderer has worried nearby residents, with many shocked by the audacity of the offender.

A report has been made to police

"Robbed last night on Bramston Street … In through a pet door," the victim posted on Facebook "I feel so ignorant … I had no idea".

Online, commenters suggested that the crime could have been the work of a child or "skinny crackheads".

But the small assailant must have had a huge hunger, with the stolen cards reportedly used at a local McDonalds restaurant and 7/11 sometime later.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact police on 131 444.

