STRAYA: Ultimate guide to Australia Day in the Gympie region

Every Gympie region pool is open FREE tomorrow for Australia Day.

Every Gympie region pool is open FREE tomorrow for Australia Day. Renee Albrecht

IT'S the day we stop, celebrate and reflect on the past, present and future of our wonderful nation.

As we tick under 24 hours until the Australia Day long weekend kicks off, here's a look at everything you can do to celebrate in style around the Gympie region.

Photos View Photo Gallery

READ MORE

- Ultimate guide to Australia Day on the Sunshine Coast

- Where to see live gigs around Gympie this Aus Day weekend

FRIDAY, JANUARY 25

Mary Valley Rattler's "Aussie Express”

The Mary Valley Rattler's iconic steam engine will start celebrating the Australia Day long weekend early this year when the Aussie Express Twilight Train departs the historic Gympie Station at 5:30pm on Friday night.

The rare "Rattler at night” experience is also the first time the train will mark Australia Day since returning to regular services in October last year.

An evening of family-friendly fun is on offer when the Aussie Express arrives at Amamoor station, with an Aussie BBQ dinner on offer along with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

The service returns to Gympie at 9.00pm.

TIME: Train departs Platform 1, Historic Gympie Station at 5.30pm

ADDRESS: Tozer Street, Gympie 4560

COST: Adults from $55, Children aged 4-12 from $30

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26

Australia Day Celebrations and Citizenship Ceremony

Gympie Regional Council will host official Australia Day celebrations and a citizenship ceremony from 9am at the Gympie Civic Centre.

The celebrations will also see the presentation of the Australia Day Awards, citizenship ceremony to welcome our newest residents, followed by morning tea and music from a local artist.

This is a free community event.

FREE entry at every Gympie region pool

Council is also getting in on the Aussie day fun by offering the community free entry to pools in the region.

These include pools at Goomeri, Kilkivan, Gympie ARC, Kandanga, Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay. Activities and opening hours vary at each facility.

For opening hours of your local pool, please visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/swimming-pools-public or contact your pool directly for an activity schedule.

Killy Utes and Boots

One of Kilkivan's most exciting events returns to the local showgrounds for a weekend packed with Aussie-themed fun from 8am.

Kicking off the Killy Utes and Boots program for 2019 is a "show and shine” display for all top-quality utes, wagons and trucks, followed by a host of Ute Muster events from 11am.

At 5pm the Oz Day activities are in full swing with toad races, pie eating, lamington eating, billy boiling and thong throwing contests just part of the fun.

In the grandest of finales, country rocker Lance Friend takes to the stage at 7.30pm.

Australia Day at Aussie World

You'll have to drive a fair way down the highway for this one, but it's so worth the trip, especially if you're celebrating with your mates.

Aussie World are hosting the most Aussie extreme sport in the land - Dunny racing, in which competitors chuck a mate on the port-a-loo and heave them across the finish line.

Mullet tossing, a Weetbix eating challenge, sack races, crab racing and live music all find themselves on the Aussie World Aussie Day menu.

Register for the Dunny Race through functions@aussieworld.com.au.

Noosa Australia Day Festival

Lions Park in Noosaville will bring fun for the whole family with kids' activities, live entertainment and mouth-watering food.

The event starts with a big Rotary Breakfast from 7am, followed by live acts such as Tribal Groove, the Andrea Kirwin Band and Nickleby the Magician.

The Cheap Fakes see out the party with a rockin' performance at 4.15pm.

Australia Day Bash at the Queenslander Hotel

Barbecue, backyard cricket, toad racing and a dip pool in the new beer garden headline the Queenslander's all-day Oz Day menu.

There'll be live music from 6pm and to close out the night, the Queenslander DJ will blast some all-time classics.

Australia Day at the Jockey

Starting from 10am, the Jockey will help you celebrate our great southern land with meat-pie eating contests, a ping pong table and much more throughout the day.

The Tennessee Lights will be on hand to cap off the night in style, so don't miss out.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 27

Australia Day Recovery at the Queenslander

Kick off your Australia Day recovery session at The Queenslander, which will be broadcasting the entire 2018 triple j Hottest 100 countdown, with margharitas, bloody mary's and the beer garden dip pool also featured. If you fancy your chances, you can also join in when moonlight poker starts at 5pm.