STRAYA MATE: Big cats and killer pigs are all about timing

WE ALL breathed a sigh of relief when little Neil Macalisang was able to outsmart and outrun a feral pig that gave chase while Neil was on his way to school at Anderleigh earlier this month.

The cynical and paranoid amongst us might suggest the timing was too perfect for such a "straya mate' kind of incident to occur just when a movie about a rogue boar that was shot (in the photographic sense) in this region started to air at cinemas.

Trust me, the story was real, and I don't think young Neil would appreciate the insinuation that it wasn't.

Coincidentally - and there is such a thing - Chris Sun's 2000kg killer pig film Boar was released yesterday to stream via Foxtel, PlayStation and Microsoft Premium Video on Demand. This comes after an ever so short run at the cinemas.

Chris has already started on his next project, which - unlike Boar and Charlie's Farm - won't have any humour in it.

Hmm. It might be worth checking out Boar this weekend if you are curious as to this alleged humour and indeed the whole movie. You might spot some familiar landmarks. One landmark you won't be seeing is the Rattler. As our in-house cartoonist Jeff Douwes captures in his cartoon today, you're more likely to spot a panther. If you time it right.