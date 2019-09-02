Stray cattle ‘put down’ for drivers’ safety

SEVERAL cattle which were straying on to a busy road have been put down after they were unable to be captured by Noosa Council.

Since June, two car crashes have been caused by cattle loose on McKinnon Drive, near Cooroibah, and a number of reports were made to council regarding the issue.

The council began working with local property owners to identify the cattle but community services director Kerri Contini said several had been unable to be captured, and in difficult terrain.

The council said the animals had been put down, as they were considered an ongoing risk to public safety.

"Our officers have managed to locate the owner of the cattle and are working with him in a concerted effort to ensure they are properly contained," Ms Contini said.

She said property owners had an obligation to contain their animals at all times.

Transport and Main Roads has placed signs along the road cautioning drivers of possible straying cattle.