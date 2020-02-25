Stranger’s random act of kindness lauded

A heartbroken mum’s generous act has left the internet in tears - and taught another mother a valuable 'life lesson'.

A heartbroken mum’s generous act has left the internet in tears - and taught another mother a valuable 'life lesson'.

A mum has revealed how her heart melted after learning an anonymous woman had paid for her child's birthday cake - and the reason behind her generous act has left the internet in tears.

Holly Grimlet explained she had visited a supermarket near her home to pick up a cake and some cupcakes she had ordered for her daughter's birthday party.

However, once the mum-of-two from Texas, US, arrived she said she was told by staff another woman had already picked up the tab, Fox News reports.

"I said, 'Oh really, did she know me?'" Grimet told Fox News. [The employee] said, 'No, but she left a note and we've all read it … You may not want to read it in here, you will cry."

The mum did read it though, and quickly became a "crying mess".

According to a photo shared to Facebook, the note read: "My son Nehemiah would be 8 years old today. I want to remember my son by doing good to others.

This anonymous note was given to a mum when she went to collected baked goods for her child’s birthday. Picture: Facebook

"I hope you enjoy your child's cake and I hope your day is special.

"Hold your baby a little tighter today, watch them as they play, be patient with them, kiss their sweet little hand and tell them how much you love them.

"Our children are such beautiful gifts! I hope your day is beautiful. Much love from me and my angel in heaven to your family."

Grimet has since revealed that she has a "new perspective", especially since she originally didn't want to throw a party.

"I didn't want to throw a birthday party because there are so many expectations as a mum to have everything perfect and spend so much money, and celebrating the child gets lost in everything," she said.

"I reluctantly gave in and threw a last-minute party, and I was given a life lesson."

The mum ordered the cake and the cupcakes (pictured right) for a birthday party for her daughter. Picture: Supplied/Holly Grimlet

Grimet's friends and followers were just as touched, with many admitting to breaking down in tears upon seeing the letter.

"So sad, but a great tribute to her son. God bless this family," one woman wrote.

"I'm bawling like a baby," another said. "Prayers for that sweet woman and she couldn't have picked a better family to bless."

The mum-of-two said that she had hoped her Facebook post would help her identify and thank the anonymous woman, but she hasn't had any luck.

"I just want to hug Nehemiah's mum, who still has remained a mystery," she said.

"I'm just thankful I still have my little girl Eva to hug a little longer tonight in honour of Nehemiah and his mum."

This story originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission