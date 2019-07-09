Stranger Things breaks streaming records

Stranger Things season four is all but guaranteed at this point.

Stranger Things fever is taking over the world.

Netflix revealed this morning in a tweet that 40.7 million accounts have started streaming the third season of the supernatural series in the four days after its release on July 4.

Of that 40.7 million, 18.2 million have already finished the whole eight-episode season.

Netflix claims that gargantuan figure breaks its own records, as the most watched TV show or movie on its platform in the first four days, even though it's not clear what previously held the record.

While a fourth season of Stranger Things has not yet been confirmed, those viewing figures guarantee a renewal is forthcoming.

Netflix's most recent earnings reports disclosed it has 148 million paid accounts around the world.

That means, 27.5 per cent of global Netflix accounts have watched at least 80 per cent of one episode of Stranger Things season four.

The company does not break down regional figures, but Roy Morgan estimates 11.5 million Australians have access to Netflix in their house, which is different to the number of accounts.

Netflix viewing figures are not audited by any third parties. The California streaming giant had traditionally been very tight-lipped about sharing any sort of statistics around its properties, even holding them back from creators, writers and producers.

As of six months ago, Netflix has been trumpeting good news stories, starting with Sandra Bullock dystopian movie Bird Box last December, which the streamer claimed had been watched by 45 million accounts in its first seven days.

At the same time, it also revealed that TV series Sex Education and You would be watched by 40 million accounts within the first month

More recently, Netflix said 30 million accounts watched Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston movie Murder Mystery within the first three days.

It's not necessarily clear why Netflix has started to share viewing figures after keeping mum for so many years.

Some commentators have speculated that it's part of the streamer's tactics to attract high-profile directors, actors and writers if it can show them how many people their work would reach.

Netflix is facing a phalanx of deep-pocketed rivals including Apple and Amazon, who Netflix is competing against for talent at a time when big-hitting original content has become more important.

Today, Netflix closed a deal to secure a blockbuster Dwayne Johnson movie with a reported production budget of $185 million ($US130 million).

