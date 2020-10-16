Stranger dupes desperate dad into pawning stolen generator

A GYMPIE dad who made his partner pawn a stolen generator after a stranger asked them if they wanted to make some money has faced court.

Damian John Kaye, 35, faced Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday after police connected him to a stolen generator which was sold to Cash and Stock Traders in Mary Street earlier this year.

On February 20, a “youngish” man approached Kaye in Gympie and asked him if he “wanted to make some money”, and said he would give Kaye $100 if he sold something for him.

“Desperate” Kaye agreed, and told police he knew the generator was probably stolen but was struggling financially at the time.

As Kaye had no identification on him, he asked his partner to make the sale at Gympie Cash and Stock Traders, and she signed a pledge stating the generator was hers and traded it for cash.

Kaye gave the man $250, and he and his partner kept $100.

The owner of the stolen generator later saw it in the window of the Mary Street store, and recognised it, reporting it to police.

In May, police attended the couple’s Victory Heights house on an unrelated matter, and realised Kaye’s partner was a person of interest, and was charged, and Kaye was charged in September.

The court heard Kaye, who pleaded guilty on Monday for his part in the offence, was a father, and was expecting another baby early next year.

Kaye, who has learning difficulties, also receives a disability support pension.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined him $300 and ordered him to pay $175 restitution to Cash and Stock Traders.

Kaye’s partner was dealt with before the court earlier this year an pleaded guilty to

dishonestly obtaining money.

She was also fined $300 and ordered to pay $175 restitution.