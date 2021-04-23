Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Stranger
Stranger
News

Stranger danger incident prompts Imbil police reminder

JOSH PRESTON
23rd Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Local police have urged community members to report any suspicious or threatening activity they may witness after a reported stranger danger incident in Imbil yesterday.

READ MORE

A post in the Friends of Imbil and Surrounds Facebook group late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man had tried to pick up a young girl on Ballard Road moments earlier.

The post said a man driving a silver or white sedan who looked to be aged in his fifties or older had tried to pick up the young girl.

No further description of the vehicle or licence plates was given.

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer.
Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer.

The author of the post indicated they had reported the matter to police, but Imbil police officer Bill Greer and Gympie police officer in charge Gregg Davey indicated they had not received any information based on those descriptions.

Senior Constable Greer encouraged the community to call 000 if anyone witnessed a crime or a person in imminent danger.

He said non-urgent suspicious activity in the area could be reported to the Imbil Police Station on 5480 1717 or Policelink on 131 444.

gympie-crime gympie news gympie region stranger danger
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tears in Gympie court as shotgun rampager sent to jail

        Premium Content Tears in Gympie court as shotgun rampager sent to jail

        News The 29-year-old shot up his workplace, stole a ute and drove dangerously to the Cooloola Coast earlier this year

        Survivor’s harrowing account of dentist’s sexual assault

        Premium Content Survivor’s harrowing account of dentist’s sexual assault

        Crime Jebson Herrod jailed for seven years over sadistic assaults

        ‘Most useless war in history’

        Premium Content ‘Most useless war in history’

        News Ash Birt's mum on the decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan

        Exciting new digital future for The Gympie Times

        Exciting new digital future for The Gympie Times

        News For more than 153 years, The Gympie Times has covered this region with passion and...