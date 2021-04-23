Stranger danger incident prompts Imbil police reminder

Local police have urged community members to report any suspicious or threatening activity they may witness after a reported stranger danger incident in Imbil yesterday.

READ MORE

A post in the Friends of Imbil and Surrounds Facebook group late Wednesday afternoon claimed a man had tried to pick up a young girl on Ballard Road moments earlier.

The post said a man driving a silver or white sedan who looked to be aged in his fifties or older had tried to pick up the young girl.

No further description of the vehicle or licence plates was given.

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer.

The author of the post indicated they had reported the matter to police, but Imbil police officer Bill Greer and Gympie police officer in charge Gregg Davey indicated they had not received any information based on those descriptions.

Senior Constable Greer encouraged the community to call 000 if anyone witnessed a crime or a person in imminent danger.

He said non-urgent suspicious activity in the area could be reported to the Imbil Police Station on 5480 1717 or Policelink on 131 444.