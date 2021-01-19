Strange shape in the sky over Mary Valley

The photo taken in Maleny on Monday. Photo taken by Lauren Kornberg and posted into Australian UFO Sightings - AUFOS

A Facebook post about a strange shape photographed in sky over Maleny on Saturday got some people talking.

The photo was taken from Maleny Montville Road from Gerrards Lookout overlooking Eudo about 3.40pm on Saturday.

“Unusual sighting, this is our first weird, unknown sighting,” the post read. “Looks like a kite!?

“But was much too large for that and seeming transparent. Zoom in on the second picture for closer look.”

When asked if the object had done anything unusual, or whether it was stationary, the person who took the photo and made the post, Lauren Kornberg, said “it moved fairly quickly (faster than a cloud) towards the right, then turned upright (so it was visible as a thin object). Can’t explain lol. Then it must have flipped over as we have another image and the shape is reversed. Then the rain clouds came and we lost it.”

Eventually, it was revealed and agreed upon that the shape was in fact the giant Sprite flag being towed by a helicopter, but it still raised the question: Have you ever seen anything you just couldn’t explain in the sky?

